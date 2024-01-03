Rocklin Congressman Kevin Kiley marries marketing director and former Destiny Church pastor

Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, got married in Auburn on Dec. 30 to Chelsee Gardner, a former children’s pastor at Rocklin’s controversial Destiny Church.

Gardner, 28, currently works as the Communications and Content Manager for Agape International Missions, a Roseville-based Christian organization whose vision is to join “God’s global movement to rescue, heal, and transform those impacted by sex trafficking.”

Gardner is the sister of Tiffany Saathoff, president of the Rocklin Unified School District who was also a Destiny Church pastor before stepping down to become Republican Assemblyman Joe Patterson’s Chief of Staff. Destiny is known for its political, conservative-leaning sermons and pastors.

Saathoff was elected to the RUSD board in 2020, and more recently, she was elected president of the RUSD board amid community protests over the parental notification policy she and four other board members passed in September.

Kiley is a conservative who was endorsed by President Donald Trump in 2022, is a member of the House Education & Workforce Committee, which considers school-related issues. Kiley has been particularly critical of lower reading levels at many California schools.

He shared a wedding photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, on New Years Day celebrating the ceremony.

“Perfect end to 2023,” he wrote.

According to a Tuesday press release, Kiley and Gardner met at “a community event in Rocklin, California, celebrating the Fourth of July.”

This was likely the Destiny Church annual Celebrate America event in Twin Oaks Park, where Kiley spoke.

Before his election to Congress in 2022, Kiley was a member of the California state Assembly, where he represented the 6th District, which (before redistricting) encompassed Placer County towns such as Roseville, Rocklin, Loomis, and Lincoln, as well as Folsom.

When not in Washington, D.C., the Kileys will reside in Roseville.