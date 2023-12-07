Rocklin elementary substitute teacher let go after allegation of ‘inappropriate conduct’

A Rocklin Elementary School temporary substitute teacher was “relieved” from a job on campus after reports of “alleged inappropriate conduct,” according to the Rocklin Unified School District spokesman.

It was unclear what the inappropriate conduct included and if it involved students. The teacher was not identified by name.

Sundeep Dosanjh, a spokesman for the district, did not answer questions seeking to learn more about the conduct and said simply an investigation was ongoing with the Rocklin Police Department.

Police did not immediately return a call requesting more information.

The district released the teacher after Rocklin Elementary School principal Amanda Makis learned of the behavior on Tuesday, Dosanjh said.