🌱 Rocklin High Teacher Mourned + Placer Co. Ranks For Investment

It should be a great weekend to get some yardwork done or take a stroll outside. The expected highs will range from 64 degrees today to 69 on Monday. Overnights lows will range from 36 degrees on Saturday night to 38 on Sunday and Monday nights. Winds should be light and variable all weekend at about 2-5 mph. Humidity will about 56% today, 52% on Sunday and 50% on Monday.

Rocklin High School students and staff are mourning the loss of teacher Casey Nichols who taught yearbook and journalism at the school for 25 years, from 1994 to 2019. Nichols succumbed to COVID-19 complications related to an immune disorder. He had returned to the school in recent years to teach photography and also taught photography part-time at Sierra College in Rocklin. (KCRA 3) [editor’s note: Casey Nichols taught yearbook and journalism at W.T. Eich Intermediate School in the 1980s. I was in his class, my start in journalism, you could say. He is remembered fondly.]

A suspect was arrested for a brazen theft that took place at the Granite Bay Walgreens on Douglas Boulevard on Wednesday. Witnesses reported seeing the “smash-and-grab” in which several windows of a car in the drug store’s parking lot were broken to gain access to goods inside the vehicle. The suspect made off with a backpack, tablet and a bible from the car. German Rodriguez of Sacramento faces charges of burglary and vandalism. (CBS 13) Placer County is considered a good bet business-wise, according to a recent study by SmartAsset. Placer ranked fourth in the state for incoming investments over the past three years, according to the study which used criteria like investments in business, real estate, government and the local economy to decide the rankings. Only Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties ranked higher. When looking at new businesses established, however, Placer County ranked second in the state after Riverside County. (Roseville Today)

All ages can explore and learn something new at the Sierra College Natural History Museum . And today admission is FREE ! Take a docent-led tour and enjoy games , crafts and snacks related to this month’s theme: The Sounds of Science . Be sure to check out their schedule for other free Saturdays throughout the year. Saturday, 10:00 am-12:00 pm

Get a peek at the facilities and programs at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa at their annual Family Fun Day . You don’t have to be a member to enjoy activities , crafts , games and more at the club today. Register ahead of time or just walk in. Saturday, 10:00 am-2:00 pm

Check out some hot cars or show your own cool wheels at a Show & Swap at Wallentine Motorsports on Derek Place . Vendor spots are $10 . Grab some barbeque hotdogs, chips and a drink for $5. Saturday, 10:00 am-2:00 pm

Lobster and Beer make a perfect pairing at GoatHouse Brewing in Lincoln today. Cousin’s Maine Lobster food truck is providing the grub for you and your drinking buddies – human and goat variety! Saturday, 11:00 am-5:00 pm

Listen to some great rock music from some talented local musicians as the students from Roseville’s School of Rock take the stage at Goldfield on Vernon Street . Your presence in the audience helps these young musicians grow in their art and you get to rock out. That’s a sweet deal for $10 (kids 12 and under are free ). Check out the lineup on the event page. Sunday, 11:00 am-9:00 pm

For all of us Alan Rickman fans, missing the versatile actor (Severus Snape AND Hans Gruber!) has been a grief without a proper outlet – until now! The Crest Theater in Sacramento is celebrating Alan Rickman Day with a triple feature of some his greatest movies: Sense and Sensibility, Galaxy Quest and Die Hard. Admission for each movie is $12 or get an all-day pass for $25. And, you get to see the films in the lovely, historic Crest! Sunday, 1:30 pm-9:15 pm

This past week was National Identity Theft Awareness Week .Our Roseville Police have been busy posting helpful tips to help you keep your private information safe . Check out their social media for easy steps you can take to keep from becoming a victim. (Facebook)



It’s time to sign up for Adult Softball with the City of Roseville Parks and Recreation ! They have divisions for all skill levels with men ’s , women ’s and coed teams . Gather a team or register as a “ free agent ” and the league will find you a team. (Roseville Sports)

Summer seems so far away … but the Placer County Fair is accepting applications now for crafters, commercial vendors and food vendors who want a booth for their wares at this year’s fair on June 23-26. (Fair website)

