Rocklin man dies in suspected drunk driving motorcycle crash on Highway 65 in Placer County

A 23-year-old Rocklin man died Tuesday evening when his motorcycle rear-ended a pickup in a suspected drunk driving crash on Highway 65 in Placer County, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, just south of Twelve Bridges Drive near Lincoln, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Rocklin man was on a 2000 Honda motorcycle heading south on the highway at a high rate of speed in the left lane and approaching slower vehicle traffic, the CHP’s Auburn office announced Wednesday in a news release.

The CHP said the motorcycle then struck the rear of a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup driven by a 61-year-old Sacramento man, who was not injured in the crash.

The Rocklin man was ejected from the motorcycle and he came to rest in the highway’s right southbound lane, where a 2016 Chrysler 300 struck him, the CHP said. The Chrysler’s driver, a 74-year-old Rocklin man, was not injured.

Medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The Placer County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

Investigators had not determined why the motorcycle struck the pickup, but the CHP said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the deadly crash.