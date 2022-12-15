Rocklin man receives lengthy sentence for attempted murder of retired Sacramento deputy

A Rocklin man was sentenced Wednesday for a brutal attack on the home of a retired sheriff’s deputy earlier this year.

Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced to 52 years to life for attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

McClung was convicted in November of breaking into the home of a former Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy in Rocklin. He “viciously attacked” the former deputy and other residents of the home for more than an hour, the District Attorney’s Office said. McClung also threatened to kill the retired deputy.

During the attack, McClung “randomly” ran out the front door, giving the victim time to call for help.

“The victim endured extensive injuries such as two blood clots that resulted in brain trauma, causing severe mobility and cognitive issues,” the district attorney’s office said.

When Rocklin Police arrived at the scene, they found McClung hiding in nearby bushes. They arrested him after a struggle and booked him into jail where he has remained in custody.

McClung has a criminal record dating back to 2003, and has been on parole and probation multiple times, according to prosecutors.