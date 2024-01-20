Rocklin mother arrested in connection to infant’s death

(FOX40.COM) — A welfare check in Rocklin led to the discovery of an unresponsive infant and the arrest of the child’s mother.

At around 2 a.m. on Jan 20., the Rocklin Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive in Rocklin. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered an unresponsive 4-month-old girl inside an apartment.

Rocklin PD reportedly attempted life-saving measures, however, the infant was pronounced dead. Rocklin detectives subsequently began a homicide investigation which led to the arrest of the 30-year-old-mother.

Jazmin Johnson was booked into the South Placer County Jail on alleged charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault of a child under eight years of age.

Police advised anyone with information related to the incident to contact Rocklin Police Department, Detective Kolaskey, at 916-625-5771. Anonymous information can be sent to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip hotline at (916) 443-HELP.

