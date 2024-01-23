Rocklin mother charged with murder following 4-month-old girl’s death over weekend

A Rocklin mother who had been accused of voluntary manslaughter in her infant’s death over the weekend was charged Tuesday by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, court records show.

Rocklin police officers were called early Saturday morning to perform a welfare check in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive and found a 4-month-old infant unresponsive, police said.

The infant’s mother, 30-year-old Jazmin Johnson, was initially arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault of a child younger than 8 years old. Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Tuesday charging Johnson with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Johnson was scheduled to appeared in court for her arraignment, which was continued to Jan. 30, Placer Superior Court records show.