Rocklin police use traffic camera to find man suspected of robbing store with replica gun

Investigators used traffic camera video to find an Auburn man who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbing a Rocklin convenience store using a replica gun.

The armed robbery was reported about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at the convenience store in the 4200 block of Sierra College Boulevard, the Rocklin Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Police said the robber entered the store wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask while carrying a backpack. The robber brandished a firearm and ordered the clerk to open the cash register and place the money in his backpack.

The robber then left the store in an unknown direction, police said. Officers arrived at the store but did not find the robber.

Investigators reviewed traffic camera video and spotted a vehicle-of-interest leaving south Sierra College Boulevard, before the vehicle entered Interstate 80 and headed east.

The investigators developed leads that led to an Auburn home. With help from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team, Rocklin police served a search warrant and arrested the 21-year-old man identified as the robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested, and investigators found the replica gun used in the robbery along with other replica firearms.

The arrested suspect was booked on a robbery charge Thursday afternoon at the Placer County Jail, where he remained in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.