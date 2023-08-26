Rocklin Thunder vs. McQueen Lancers
Rocklin Thunder vs. McQueen Lancers
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
A personal loan or a credit card — which is best for use when you're hit with an unexpected expense?
Large numbers of Americans are unhappy with the idea of a Biden vs. Trump rematch, polls show, but both the Democratic and Republican parties appear to be paralyzed, unable to do anything about it. Here's why.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
You can earn APYs that are 10 times the national average for savings accounts with money market accounts and CDs, but which is better? Find out here.
Netflix has released the first teaser for its Scott Pilgrim anime, 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.' The show, which features the entire main cast of the movie 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' will debut on November 17th.
Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing debate over Downey's use of blackface in the 2008 comedy.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
In an hour-long address recently about the state of the contract talks with Ford, GM, and Stellantis, UAW president Shawn Fain took off the gloves.
“I never have feared anything, but I feared never doing this again,” Luque said in the Octagon after the fight.
The Mercury are one of the worst teams in the WNBA, but for one quarter on Thursday, they were the best in WNBA history.
This week, Cherlynn, Sam and guest Michael Fisher talk about their reviews of Samsung's foldables, as well as the competition in the US.
James won't be eligible to return unless England makes the World Cup final or third-place game.
The Astros and Orioles face off again in Baltimore.
The league's punishment comes four months after the incident due to a criminal investigation that saw Edwards' charges dismissed in July.
After making several moves at the trade deadline to try to make a run to the playoffs, the Angels have lost seven straight games.
Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.