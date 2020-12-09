Rockpoint Gas Storage Announces New CEO

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Rockpoint Gas Storage is pleased to announce that Mr. Tobias (Toby) J. McKenna is the new Chief Executive Officer of the Rockpoint gas storage platform entities effective November 30, 2020. Mr. McKenna brings to Rockpoint over 25 years of experience in the energy industry with leadership roles across a wide spectrum of disciplines including gas storage and marketing, midstream operations, energy trading, business development and Acquisition and Divestitures. From 2014 to 2020, he was cofounder of Tidewater Midstream Ltd. where he served in multiple roles including Director, President and CEO, Vice President of Business Development & Commercial and most recently as President, Midstream. From 2010 to 2014, he was Vice President, Natural Gas Trading for Castleton Commodities Canada and prior thereto was cofounder of its predecessor, Louis Dreyfus Energy Canada in 2003.

Mr. McKenna obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration from Saint Francis Xavier University, Nova Scotia (1994).

"We are pleased to welcome Toby McKenna as the CEO," said Brian Baker, Rockpoint board member, "Toby's energy industry knowledge and in particular his business development and gas marketing experience bring significant additional depth to our team and will help us build value for all our stakeholders. I look forward to working with Toby in our efforts to grow Rockpoint."

Toby McKenna added "I am excited about the opportunity to work with the talented team at Rockpoint storage and Access gas. Rockpoint has a strategic mix of high value storage and distribution assets across key North American markets that strongly position us to meet ever-changing customer seasonal demands. Through this industry leading foundation of storage and distribution services, we are incredibly well positioned to adapt to and continue to lead the energy transformation to natural gas and renewables all while adjusting to volatility from new demand sources such as LNG."

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a growth-oriented midstream natural gas services provider with operations focused on owning, operating, developing and acquiring midstream energy assets in the United States and Canada. We are the largest independent owner and operator of natural gas storage assets in North America. We own or contract for 307 Bcf of total working gas capacity. Our assets are located in key North American natural gas producing and consuming regions and are connected at strategic points on the gas transmission network, providing access to multiple endues markets. Our locations provide us and our customers with substantial liquidity, meaning access to multiple counterparties for transactions to buy and sell gas. In Canada, we own the AECO Hub, which is comprised of two facilities in Alberta (Suffield and Countess) and has 154 Bcf of working gas capacity. In the United States, we own: (i) the Wild Goose storage facility in northern California, with 75 Bcf of working gas capacity; (ii) the Lodi storage facility in northern California, with 31 Bcf of working gas capacity; (iii) the Salt Plains storage facility in Oklahoma, with 13 Bcf of working gas capacity; and (iv) a 49.99% membership interest in the Tres Palacios facility in Texas, which has 34 Bcf of working gas capacity. Finally, we operate Access Gas Services, a natural gas marketing business in Eastern Canada, British Columbia and Alberta, which is an extension of our proprietary optimization activities in Canada.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockpoint-gas-storage-announces-new-ceo-301189871.html

SOURCE Rockpoint Gas Storage

Latest Stories

  • A nurse in the Pfizer vaccine trial said her side effects were so bad she worried she had the virus - but it was worth it

    Kristen Choi had a high fever, nausea, and fatigue after her second shot, but the effects subsided. She said getting the shot was worth it.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • 'You don't mean save the country, you mean save your a--': Chris Cuomo lashes out at Sen. Lindsey Graham for defending Trump's election disinformation

    "Seriously, senator? Do your words still come from your brain, or just some reservoir of bile?" the CNN anchor said on Tuesday.

  • January Jones trolled the National Enquirer after it asked her to comment on her 'desperate' bikini posts

    Chrissy Teigen joined in the trolling, telling Jones it was she who contacted the Enquirer: "It was me. I'm worried!!!!!"

  • I'm a UK doctor who got one of the first COVID-19 vaccines. I had mixed emotions about getting the shot, but I have every faith in the process.

    Chris Hingston, 45, on his side effects, the challenging logistics, and the emotions involved: "It was a fantastic day."

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

    Media coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can get to attract businesses and well-paid taxpayers. This couldn’t come at a worse time.So, what is this new tax? Supporters call it the “overpaid executive tax.” (Kudos to them for framing so bluntly.) Technically, the citywide tax will operate as a levy of at least 0.1 percent on companies that pay their CEO more than 100 times the median pay of their workforce. That 0.1 percent tax can reach as high as 0.6 percent depending on how far above the company’s median pay the CEO’s total compensation is. Embedded in the name attached to this new legislation is the belief that disinterested third parties should determine fair and appropriate pay. Whether that be city bureaucrats or voters unconnected to the company in question, the notion that such actors should serve as the arbiters of proper pay levels is nothing more than a form of price-and-wage control. An easy retort to my concern here may be, “Why care about a mere 0.1 percent hit?”Well, if what we are seeking to address is really egregious, unfair, socially contemptible income inequality -- robber-baron stuff -- why should we stop at 0.1 percent? In other words, if the rationale for this 0.1 percent is what its proponents say it is, why are we only talking about 0.1 percent? If a Silicon Valley tech billionaire makes an amount considered to be unfair relative to the money paid to, in all probability, administrative support staff, shouldn’t voters and bureaucrats up the ante here, seeking far more than a 0.1 percent surtax?The fatal flaw of this bill and others like it lies in the idea that fair compensation should be defined by people other than those who have skin in the game -- namely, a company’s principals, board of directors, and ultimately the shareholders to whom it reports. Once one concedes the principle that legislative intervention is required to force those within a company to change the way it pays people, the door is opened to an arbitrary exercise of power. Make no mistake: There is no magic behind the 0.1 percent figure. Setting the tax at that level was arbitrary, and arbitrary judgments are easy to change. Sure, it remains there today, but perhaps 1 percent or 5 percent will be the “right” number next year. And perhaps even higher the year after that. The lack of limiting principle here is frightening, and the slippery slope is easy enough to see.Making it all the more dangerous is that San Francisco is already on the slide. The wealthy are leaving the city in record numbers and at a record pace. And unlike many of the wealthy in New York City still waiting out the pandemic from their beach houses, the San Francisco defectors are not coming back. The very nature of the largest businesses in San Francisco makes them tech-forward, not just able to take advantage of different work environments, but rewarded for doing so. Throw in the recent increase in the transfer tax on expensive real estate in the city, and the slew of recent business tax increases embedded in Proposition F, and there is almost no confusing the message the city is sending to wealthy businesses and their proprietors: Your kind is not wanted here.This brings us back to the key practical problem faced by those who want to soak the rich in a city or a state. In a country that allows mobility, there is no reason for a wealthy employer to stay in inhospitable business environments. San Francisco’s new wealth tax seeks to address that by saying businesses must pay the 0.1 percent tax if they have any office presence in the city, even if they are not headquartered in San Francisco. Why quit while you’re behind? Force company headquarters out, and their satellite offices too.Every day brings a new headline of high-profile companies and executives leaving the Golden State. The 13.3 percent top state tax rate is punitive enough. The regulatory environment is infamous. And while tech company CEOs may not mind the stratospheric price of real estate, their employees certainly do. What a COVID-damaged city such as San Francisco needs is to plead with Sacramento to decrease taxes and regulations, so that its city can retain major revenue contributors. Instead, it has chosen to add insult to injury by adding to incentives to leave the state, and even more inexplicably, by encouraging those who stay in the state to do so just outside the city. That’s right -- San Francisco may not just push successful tech companies to Denver and Austin -- they may even push them to Palo Alto!And while we’re discussing this sort of approach to taxation, it’s worth adding that a true wealth tax on the balance sheets of ultra-high net-worth people does not work. As I wrote back when Elizabeth Warren raised the issue during her presidential campaign, the rationale is misguided, the legal propriety is dubious, the amount of money it raises is over-stated, and the misallocations of capital that it creates are significant. San Francisco’s modified version of a wealth tax is equally misguided. It will lead to diminished revenue as more businesses leave the city, and even more on top of that as new businesses seek a more friendly neighborhood in which to start. Income inequality is not solved by making poor people poorer, or by making them unemployed.San Francisco would be wiser to pursue what it is chartered to do as a city -- addressing high crime and homelessness -- rather than what it is inherently incapable of doing -- serving as the arbiter of what wages should be. So far, it is not doing either very well.

  • California school district bans five classic novels from reading list

    Spokesman for Young America's Foundation Spencer Brown argues banning these books is a damaging decision, robs students of having classic literature available.

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • CNN overtakes Fox News in post-election average viewing figures after Donald Trump's defeat

    CNN overtook Fox News in its average viewership in the month after the US election in the latest sign that Donald Trump’s once favourite cable news outfit has taken a hit. CNN, the cable news channel which has been a persistent target of the US president’s ire, averaged 1.73 million viewers between November 4 and last Sunday. That figure, released by the company Nielsen, beat the Fox News Channel which had an average viewership of 1.56 million. MSNBC, a left-leaning cable news channel, got 1.53 million. It is the first time CNN has outperformed Fox News on the metric for a month since the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001, according to the Associated Press. CNN this weekend took out adverts championing its boost in viewership in the aftermath of the US election, which took place on November 3. “Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” the adverts said, jokingly referencing Mr Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Democrat Joe Biden, the victor. The drop in popularity of Fox News in part reflects the recent phenomenon that channels aligned with one particular political ‘side’ in America see a fall in viewers after a perceived 'defeat', in this instance Mr Trump’s election loss. However it also could reflect the US president’s outright criticism of Fox over its election night coverage and refusal to back-up his baseless claims that victory was “stolen” from him by mass voter fraud.

  • A Canadian couple lives in a tiny house made of shipping containers where 'the landscape is the artwork.' See inside their modern home.

    Cathi and Trevor Marshall own a home made from four shipping containers. Floor-to-ceiling windows give them uninterrupted views of the landscape.

  • Woman abused by school band teacher gets $2M settlement

    A school district in Washington state has agreed to a $2 million settlement after a woman sued over sexual abuse by a band teacher 30 years ago — a trauma so profound she said it caused her to stop teaching music to children herself decades later. The band teacher, Michael Alstad, acknowledged in response to the lawsuit that he had sexual relations several times a week with student Maria Joyner beginning when he was in his early 30s and she was a high school junior in Aberdeen in 1989. “Music was so important to me and something I saw in my future,” Joyner, now 47, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

  • California men reveal how they installed the 3rd mysterious monolith by hauling a 400-pound steel pillar 2 miles up a trail

    To install a monolith in Atascadero, California, a group of four men carried a 400-pound steel pillar two miles up a mountain trail.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Trump says it's 'terrific' so many Americans have caught the coronavirus because it 'is a very powerful vaccine in itself'

    President Donald Trump said it was "terrific" that so many Americans had caught coronavirus because infection was "a very powerful vaccine in itself."

  • Tony Hsieh’s $50M Utah Spending Spree Was a Wild End to a Wild Life

    The multimillionaire former CEO of shoe company Zappos, Tony Hsieh, spent at least $50 million on properties in Park City, Utah, in the months before his bizarre death in a shed fire.DailyMail.com has details on what it says was one last buying spree. Hsieh, it appears, hoovered up at least seven multimillion-dollar homes, a private club, and a vacant lot in the months before his death. He paid at least $35 million for the properties, using a real-estate company he named Pickled Investments. The transactions were in addition to his previously reported purchase of Crescent Ranch, a 17,350-square-foot mansion on a private lake for $15 million.He also had plans to buy more property in the town made famous by the Sundance Film Festival, according to one real-estate source who spoke with the DailyMail.com, “He hadn’t finished buying when he died. There were other deals in the works which sadly will never now come off.”The reports mesh with claims by The Wall Street Journal that Hsieh “had offered to pay friends to move to Park City” while other people close to him said he gave these people “jobs with vague descriptions; some collected salaries while doing little and living in his homes, and encouraged his drug and alcohol abuse.”Since his death, bizarre stories of Hsieh’s increasingly eccentric, reclusive, and drug-fueled behavior have come to light.Hsieh, 46, sold Zappos to Amazon in 2009 for more than $1 billion, but stayed on as CEO until August this year. He wrote a bestselling book on his unusual company culture entitled Delivering Happiness, saying that shots of Grey Goose vodka were a company tradition.“Ultimately happiness is really just about enjoying life,” he wrote in the 2010 book. “When you need to party, you party. When you need to produce, you produce.”Hsieh, however, went into a dramatic downward spiral in the final six months of his life. On the day before the fire, he was making plans to check into a rehabilitation clinic in Hawaii, the Journal quoted friends as saying.He apparently became obsessed with candles; Paul Benson, a real-estate agent said he discovered 1,000 candles burning inside the Crescent Ranch mansion when he stopped by. Hsieh was apparently interested in the effects of oxygen deprivation. He died from smoke inhalation after locking himself into a wooden shed at his girlfriend’s house in Connecticut where he was reportedly using a heater to lower the oxygen level. His death has been ruled an accident.The Journal said Hsieh starved himself of food. His bizarre challenges included trying not to urinate and going on a 26-day alphabetized diet, only eating food beginning with the letter A on the first day, B on the second, and so on.“The final Z day amounted nearly to fasting,” one friend said. His weight dropped to under 100 pounds.Hsieh was said to be experimenting with extreme behavior, including sleeping as little as four hours a night. He also attempted daunting physical challenges; he once climbed the three highest peaks in Southern California in a single day.Friend Scott Roeben told DailyMail.com, “He went down the same rabbit hole as Howard Hughes and truly lost his way.“His life changed over the years. When he started, his drinking and drug use were perceived as fun and upbeat, but that all changed when he moved to Utah where it got much darker.“But he had built a cult around him—he paid people to be around him and there was no incentive to tell him to stop because he would put people on time-out and ice them out of his life. So the gravy train would come to an end for anyone who tried to stop him.”In Las Vegas, where Hsieh moved Zappos headquarters, he invested $350 million into revitalizing the city’s downtown, including the Container Park retail development. Shoppers are welcomed to stores, housed in refurbished containers, by a 40-foot praying mantis that shoots fire. Hsieh brought the beast back from the Burning Man festival.> Mr Hsieh was a frequent attendee at the Burning Man music festival in the Nevada desert, bringing art from the festival back to downtown Vegas. A 40-foot praying mantis that shoots fire is on display outside his “Container Park” development in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/E7hDufI4o0> > — Kush Katakia (@kushkatakia) December 7, 2020In Vegas, he lived in an Airstream trailer on a compound with friends. The property was notable for his pet alpaca, Marley, which roamed around the premises.In a written statement, the Hsieh family said they were “deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and respect shown in the wake of Tony’s passing. It is clear to us he had a profound impact on countless people all over the world.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elon Musk confirms he's moved to Texas after a months-long fight with California

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the announcement at a virtual conference hosted by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

  • Tayshia Adams says Ben Smith was the 'Bachelorette' contestant who surprised her the most after revealing his 15-year eating disorder

    Tayshia Adams told Insider that Ben Smith was a "completely different person" after telling her that he had an eating disorder for 15 years.

  • Bill Nye used a colander and wooden pegs to debunk anti-mask arguments in a viral TikTok

    In the video, Bill Nye explains how viruses travel via droplets that are able to be stopped by the fibers of a mask, urging viewers to wear masks.

  • Rudy Giuliani's election-fraud witness Mellissa Carone said she won't quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19, saying she'd only take it seriously if Trump said so

    Carone, who sat by Giuliani days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, also told The Washington Post she doesn't test coronavirus tests.