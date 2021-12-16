Rockport man accused of 'hiring' accused shooter in Evansville attempted murder

EVANSVILLE -- A second man has been arrested in a triple shooting that happened on the East Side Tuesday night and accused of hiring the person who police say pulled the trigger.

Samuel Steven Huggler, 25, of Rockport, was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a news release from Evansville police, Huggler "hired" Daniel Lawrence Alvey, 18, to kill one of the shooting victims at a home in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive.

Two people were shot in the head and suffered life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday evening, they were in "very critical condition but still alive at this time," EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray told the Courier & Press. The third victim's injuries were less serious.

Kirkwood Drive shooting: 18-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder in triple Evansville shooting

Alvey was preliminarily charged with three counts of attempted murder earlier Wednesday.

In audio obtained by the Courier & Press, a person who called 911 from the scene of the shooting Tuesday repeatedly told dispatchers "I know who did this."

When dispatchers asked for a name, the caller replied "Samuel S. Huggler."

This story will be updated.

Contact Jon Webb at jon.webb@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Indiana man accused of hiring shooter in Evansville attempted murder