Rockport police: Homeland Security assisting with human trafficking investigation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division is assisting Rockport police with a human trafficking investigation involving a local business, Rockport Police Chief Gregory Stevens confirmed to the Caller-Times.

The investigation stems from an April 25 police report filed by Sophy Treadway (aka Sophy Koem).

Treadway is not specifically designated as the person who filed the report. However, the Caller-Times independently verified with police and with Treadway's husband, Rocky Treadway, that she filed the report.

The Caller-Times does not typically identify victims in trafficking cases but is identifying Treadway in this story because her attorney has spoken publicly about the case.

Treadway, 32, was awarded $1.78 million last month in a civil trial by a federal jury in Texas after a Rockport couple was found to have illegally trafficked her to the United States and forced her to work in their doughnut shop.

The jury found that Matthew, 56, and Sopheak, 47, Otero, as well as their business, Rockport Donuts (which also operates under the legal name Exxizz Foods Inc.), engaged in peonage, forced labor and trafficking of Treadway, who was born in Cambodia.

The Oteros have not been criminally charged with the allegations. Matthew Otero told the Caller-Times that he and his wife plan to appeal the jury's decision.

Aransas County court records also show Treadway was indicted by a grand jury in April 2021 for allegedly stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from Matthew Otero and Rockport Donuts — a third-degree felony.

Xenos Yuen, Treadway's Houston-based attorney, acknowledged that video showed Treadway taking money at the doughnut shop, but said the amount she took was "nothing even close" to the amount alleged in the indictment.

Treadway's criminal trial is set for June 22 in the 36th District Court, according to the Aransas County District Clerk's Office.

The Oteros' Houston-based attorney in the federal civil lawsuit, Andrea Johnson, told the Caller-Times in an emailed statement, "I know the Oteros to be good, hard-working people, who tried to help a relative. That is all I know, and I know of no criminal activity by them, at all.

"The only person charged with a crime, to my knowledge, is Ms. Treadway, who has been indicted for felony theft, I believe," Johnson said.

Matthew Otero did not immediately respond to the Caller-Times' request for comment on the investigation Monday.

Rockport Police Capt. Nathan Anderson said the department is working in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations on the investigation.

"We've reached out to them because it was a federal lawsuit, and to see what kind of information we can get that was made public during that trial," Anderson told the Caller-Times.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website, Homeland Security Investigations "has broad legal authority to conduct federal criminal investigations into the illegal cross-border movement of people, goods, money, technology and other contraband throughout the United States."

Homeland Security Investigations spokesman Tim Oberle told the Caller-Times the agency can "neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation," or the agency's participation in the Rockport police investigation.

Persons of interest

Stevens said the department currently considers the Oteros "persons of interest," or individuals with potential knowledge of the alleged crime, in their investigation, and not "suspects."

"It’s important to remember that often the police are able to exclude 'persons of interest' as having been involved in a criminal matter after further investigation," Stevens told the Caller-Times in an email. "And likewise they may too be later identified as a suspect or simply a witness or even an additional victim.

"Until the police investigate further, a 'person of interest' is just that…a person the police are simply interested in," Stevens said. "They could be a suspect, a witness, a victim, or someone completely uninvolved in the matter."

What are the allegations?

Treadway's police report alleges she and her aunt were brought to the U.S. from Cambodia by her cousin and her cousin's husband (referred to in the report as O-1 and O-2), with an agreement that they would assist Treadway and her aunt with obtaining a six-month work visa and employ them as live-in nannies and maids.

The report states that when the two arrived in Rockport, "they began working without any sort of pay."

It then states that "O-1 and O-2 opened Rockport Donuts" in January 2012.

Treadway and her aunt, the report states, "were forced to work" 12- to 14-hour days at the doughnut shop before returning to her cousin and her cousin's husband's residence, "where they were forced to work approximately four more hours, cleaning the residence, cooking meals, and caring for O-1 and O-2's children."

The report states that Treadway, on several occasions, "wanted to move back to her home in Cambodia." However, each time she would mention moving back, her cousin and her cousin's husband "would take her passport and all documents that would assist her with fleeing the residence."

During the time Treadway and her aunt "were being forced into manual labor" from January 2012 to February 2015, the report states, they received $75 cash — "not nearly enough to live on," Treadway told police.

The report also states that when asked by police if she was ever physically abused, Treadway responded that her cousin "was very verbally abusive" and her cousin's husband "was verbally abusive towards her and would physically assault her."

Treadway told police "when O-1 would become angry, he threw donuts and metal trays at her" and she was "in constant fear of being deported if she did not do" as the couple instructed, according to the report.

Treadway states in the report the abuse mostly stopped after she and her husband got married in February 2015.

Her husband told police that "he feared for (Treadway's) safety while they were dating due to what was being told to him."

He told police that he and Treadway filed a civil federal lawsuit against O-1 and O-2, but were advised by their attorney to speak with the Rockport Police Department.

