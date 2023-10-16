Rockport, Rogers blocked off by police Monday afternoon

Mutiple police vehicles had the intersection of Rockport Road and Rogers Street blocked off Monday afternoon as armed officers gathered in the area.

No details about what caused the police presence were available from Bloomington police at 4 p.m.

It was unclear if the situation was connected to an incident around 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Winslow Road where a man reportedly fired gunshots in a strip mall parking lot and fled.

There were no reports of injuries.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Police investigation blocks southside Bloomington intersection