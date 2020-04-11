RockRose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

RockRose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 7th of May.

RockRose Energy's upcoming dividend is UK£0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£1.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that RockRose Energy has a trailing yield of 9.5% on the current share price of £8.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether RockRose Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for RockRose Energy

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. RockRose Energy is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 44% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit RockRose Energy paid out over the last 12 months.

LSE:RRE Historical Dividend Yield April 11th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see RockRose Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 66% per annum for the past five years. RockRose Energy is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Unfortunately RockRose Energy has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid RockRose Energy? RockRose Energy has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. RockRose Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while RockRose Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for RockRose Energy and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.