🌱 The Rock's Mana Mobile Visits Town + New Austin Warm Studios

Sunny and warmer. High: 66 Low: 42.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's food truck called the "Mana Mobile" will stop by St. David's South Medical Center on Wednesday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. The "Mana Mobile is the traveling distribution for Johnson's tequila business, Teremana Tequila, parking in cities and towns across the U.S. to serve food and tequila." His visit is "part of a nationwide initiative to visit hospitals, fire houses and military bases across the country." The Rock sometimes arrives in person with his food truck, but if he can't make it, event organizers said that for sure, "life-sized cardboard cutouts of the Rock will be in attendance." For more details visit: (KVUE.com) A new recording studio called Warm Studios opened up recently in Austin. The new studio features "two optimally-tuned listening rooms and multiple, custom-designed recording spaces, along with lounge and lobby areas." Bryce Young, the studio's founder, said, “It’s always been my dream to build a recording studio that was second to none. The mission of Warm is about giving every musician and engineer access to the most unattainable and legendary gear, and Warm Studios exemplifies that vision. This studio is open for the public to book and is an extension of our mission to give musicians access to legendary sound.” For details, including studio photos and videos, go to warmaudio.studio and visit:

(Music Connection Magazine) After 2 years of being remote due to COVID-19, the 2022 live eMLS Cup championship will be held in person at Austin City Limits Live, during South by Southwest (SXSW) on Sunday, March 13. "The event will be held in conjunction with Austin FC and will include sponsor activations, a sneaker giveaway and a post-party hosted by the club." During the event, 12 North American top players representing their own MLS club "will compete on the main stage of ACL Live for the championship of the fifth eMLS season" with the receiving "the 'lions share' of the $35,000 prize pool." Bion West, Director of Properties (eMLS) MLS, said, “The fifth edition of eMLS Cup will bring together the worlds of interactive entertainment, soccer, music, and pop culture in true and unique MLS fashion.” Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President, added, “eMLS Cup will deliver a new layer of competitive gaming within SXSW, offering the opportunity for soccer and gaming fans to converge at one of the city’s most legendary venues.” For more information visit: (Sportsnaut)

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop-What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce (March 12)

Virtual Medicare 101 with Sid Martinez (March 22)

