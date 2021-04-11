'Rocks,' 'Nomadland' lead race for COVID-curbed BAFTA awards

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 2 2020 file photo, Hugh Grant poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London. British teen drama “Rocks” and American gig-economy Western “Nomadland” lead the race for the British Academy Film Awards. The BAFTAs are being handed out Sunday, April 11, 2021 in a pandemic-curbed ceremony. Presenters including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will announce the prizes from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but winners will accept remotely during the televised ceremony. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — British teen drama “Rocks” and American gig-economy Western “Nomadland” lead the race for the British Academy Film Awards, which are being handed out Sunday during a pandemic-curbed ceremony.

Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the presenters who will announce the winners from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but award recipients will accept their honors remotely, and there will be no black-tie audience to cheer them on.

Prince William, who had been due to attend and make a speech in his role as president of Britain’s film academy, also will be absent following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, on Friday.

“Nomadland,” Chloe Zhao’s drama about a middle-aged woman who travels the American West while living out of her van, and “Rocks,” Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age tale about a Black teenage girl in London, are the leading contenders, with seven nominations apiece.

The British film academy shook up its membership and its voting rules last year in an attempt to address a glaring lack of diversity in the nominations. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

This year’s slate of acting nominees is strikingly more diverse, and four of the six filmmakers nominated for best director are women: Zhao, Gavron, Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”) and Jasmila Zbanic (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”). Also nominated are Lee Isaac Chung for the family drama “Minari” and Thomas Vinterberg for the Danish dark comedy “Another Round.”

Nominated for best film are: Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Florian Zeller’s dementia drama “The Father,” Kevin Macdonald’s Guantanamo Bay drama “The Mauritanian,” Emerald Fennell’s revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman” and Aaron Sorkin’s 1960s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Up for lead actress are: Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”). Lead actor nominees are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), the late Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

The nominees for most outstanding British film — a category expanded to 10 — are: “The Dig,” “The Father,” “Calm With Horses,” “His House,” “Limbo,” “The Mauritanian,” “Mogul Mowgli,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Rocks” and “Saint Maud.”

The British awards, known as BAFTAs, are usually held a week or two before the Oscars and have become an important awards-season staging post. This year, both the British and Hollywood awards were postponed from their usual February berths because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BAFTAs in craft and backstage categories were handed out Saturday. The ceremony opened with a tribute to Prince Philip, who was the first president of Britain’s film academy in 1959 and who died Friday at age 99.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” won two prizes, for costume design and hair and makeup.

Actor, writer and director Noel Clarke received the outstanding British contribution to cinema award, dedicating it to “my young black boys and girls out there that never believed it could happen to them.”

Recommended Stories

  • The American Library Association has published its list of the most-challenged or banned books in 2020. They include stories about racism and racial justice.

    Demands to remove books addressing racism and racial justice or those that shared the stories of Black, Indigenous, or people of color grew in number.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner calls fellow Republican Jim Jordan a 'political terrorist'

    "I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart ― never building anything, never putting anything together," Boehner said of Rep. Jordan.

  • Armed man fires shots in Hawaii hotel, barricades himself inside room - report

    Guests and staff at the Kahala Resort & Hotel were sheltering in place, and guests in rooms near the incident had been evacuated, the news site added. "This evening, an individual with a firearm barricaded himself in one of the guest rooms at The Kahala,” Hawaii News Now cited a statement from the hotel as saying. "Our security personnel and law enforcement have evacuated guests and employees from the immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place."

  • Prince Philip was an 'inspiration and role model' to the Armed Forces

    The head of the Armed Forces has paid homage to the Duke of Edinburgh as a "great friend, inspiration and role model" to the services. General Sir Nicholas Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, led military tributes to the senior royal Friday and said he would be "sorely missed". "A life well lived, His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty," Sir Nicholas said. Highlighting the Duke’s 14 years of active service, including his courageous part in the Second World War, he added that the Duke remained "devoted" to the Royal Navy and wider military community throughout his life. "His candour and his humour made many a serviceman and servicewoman chuckle on the countless visits that he made to the Armed Forces," the Chief of the Defence Staff recalled. "He cared deeply about the values, standards and sense of service embodied in the military ethos. He was an immensely popular figure, and he was hugely respected by us all." Sir Nicholas expressed gratitude on behalf of both current and former soldiers, sailors and airmen. He added: "Our thoughts and goodwill are very much with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this sad time."

  • Google's secretive 'Project Bernanke' reportedly used data from outside advertisers to benefit the search giant's own ad system

    An unredacted court filing revealed details of the company's data project, which ran for years. The filing was a response to an antitrust lawsuit

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Ecuador ponders return to socialism in presidential runoff

    Ecuadoreans will vote in a presidential runoff on Sunday to decide whether to maintain the pro-market policies of the last four years or return to the socialism of the preceding decade as the Andean country seeks to revive its stagnant economy. Left-wing economist Andres Arauz won the first round of the election in February, garnering almost 33% of the vote, on promises of generous cash handouts and a resumption of the socialist policies of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa. Arauz's rival, banker and third-time presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, is promising to create jobs through foreign investment and financial support for the agricultural sector.

  • China mine rescue: Crews race to free trapped workers in Xinjiang

    Twenty-one people are trapped underground after a coal mine flooded in the Xinjiang region.

  • Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

    After injuries to their top two goaltenders derailed the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs last year, they're loading up on depth in net in hopes of making a deep run this season. Colorado acquired veteran goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk and March trade pickup Jonas Johansson give the NHL-leading Avalanche some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer, with their sights set on the Stanley Cup.

  • Boris Johnson's statement on the death of Prince Philip death - in full

    The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street, hailing him as a "devoted" husband who "earned the affection of generations". Boris Johnson said he "helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life". The Prime Minister's full statement It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99. Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era. Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life. He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable. With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

  • Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems

    Airlines pulled dozens of Boeing Max 737s out of service for inspections after the aircraft maker told them about a possible electrical problem, the latest setback for the plane. Boeing said Friday that the issue affected planes used by 16 airlines. The company did not say how many planes are affected or how long it will take for inspections and, if necessary, repairs.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • Clippers will again rely on Reggie Jackson to fill a void

    Clippers guard Reggie Jackson's inspired play comes at a critical time with his minutes due to increase again after the injury to Patrick Beverley.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshiped Prince Philip as a living god plans to set up political movement

    An island tribe in the South Pacific which has worshiped Prince Philip as a god for decades is thinking of establishing a political movement in the wake of his death. While the Duke of Edinburgh had a reputation for making politically incorrect remarks about other cultures, from Australian Aborigines to the Chinese, on the volcanic island of Tanna in Vanuatu he is held in high esteem. A cluster of villages that worshiped him as a living deity held grief-stricken meetings on Saturday to decide how to commemorate his death. Their plan to set up a political party is not as unlikely as it sounds – a rival cult on Tanna called the John Frum Movement formed a political party some years ago and even managed to send an MP to the national parliament in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. Prince Philip latest news and funeral plans

  • Justin Turner's blast wins home opener for Dodgers, who celebrate 2020 title

    A limited number of fans see the Dodgers win their home opener and receive their 2020 championship rings Friday.