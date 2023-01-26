Can these rocks really power light bulbs? No, say the experts

1
Reality Check team - BBC News
·4 min read
A man's hands holding a rock and a lit bulb
The lamp lights. But why?

Videos said to show that rocks found in Africa can produce electricity have been viewed millions of times online.

Some social media users are claiming they could be the answer to the continent's energy problems.

That's a big claim, so we've shown the footage to experts who've explained to us why such properties are highly unlikely.

Sparks fly in viral videos

One of the most widely shared videos appears to show electric sparks flying between two rocks as they come into contact.

Tweet with two rocks, sparks between them. Caption: Electrically charged stones discovered in the DRC, now more trouble coming, cry my beloved Africa
The touching rocks appear to generate a spark, but what's the source of the energy?

It was shared by, among others, South African businessman Daniel Marven, who has over 800,000 followers. His tweet has now been viewed over two million times.

Another Twitter user commented on Mr Marven's post with a different video of a man apparently illuminating an LED light bulb by touching wires connecting it to a small piece of rock.

Video grab of man apparently lighting an LED lamp using wires from a piece of rock
Video grab of man apparently lighting an LED lamp using wires from a piece of rock

Marven also posted this video a few hours later, garnering more than a million views.

Both videos were picked up and used in a thread by popular Twitter page, African Archives. This went viral, with over 35 million views.

Where are the videos filmed?

In the footage of a man shown lighting up an electric bulb apparently using a rock, a voice can be heard speaking Swahili with an accent from the DR Congo.

With the video of the two flashing rocks, a reverse image search reveals that this previously appeared on the Facebook page of the Mohamed First University, in Oujda, Morocco in November last year - although the original video itself may have been uploaded earlier.

The caption just says: "Lithium!!?" but with no further details. The BBC has contacted the university but has yet to receive a reply.

One subsequent Twitter post claims these sparking rocks were found in Zimbabwe, saying this discovery "would help our country have...sustainable energy."

Zimbabwe is Africa's largest producer of lithium, a metallic element widely used in the production of batteries for electric cars and mobile devices.

Can electricity be generated from rocks?

"I am very sceptical that these videos represent free electrical energy," says Prof Stuart Haszeldine of the School of GeoSciences at Edinburgh University.

"I have never seen anything geologically like this and suggest the rocks are connected to electrical power sources not included in the tightly framed video images."

He says the presence of what looks like a gloved hand in the lower part of the video showing the sparking rocks is very revealing.

A gloved hand can clearly be seen in this video screenshot claiming to show electrically charged rocks
A gloved hand can clearly be seen in this video screenshot

This indicates, he suggests, that "current is flowing from the out-of-shot battery, through the rock being held with the glove (so the current doesn't flow through the gloved hand) and to earth via the second rock".

Metallic ores are good conductors of electricity, and the glove is an insulator that prevents the current travelling through the person's body to the ground.

Turning to a video showing an illuminated LED bulb, Prof Haszeldine says that it is suspicious "because there are three hands (two people) in the demonstration".

"It looks to me that the current flows when two hands touch, and the wires are mostly illusion. So it may be just as interesting to get a close-up magician to look, and see if a trick of misdirection can be spotted."

A screenshot from the video shows a moment when the bulb remains lit even though one of the wires has become separated from the rock, a further indication that the rock has nothing to do with the circuit.

Screengrab of video of rock with lightbulb
The light bulb remains on even when the wire is not touching the rock

The real power behind Congo's minerals

The DR Congo produces a wealth of valuable mineral ores, including coltan (columbite-tantalite).

When refined, coltan yields metallic tantalum, a heat-resistant powder that can hold a high electrical charge, according to Dr Munira Raji of Plymouth University in the UK.

These properties make it invaluable in the manufacture of components used in cell phones, laptops and other electronics.

Dr Raji says it's not possible to confirm whether any of the rocks shown in the videos are coltan without testing them in the geology lab, but even if they were, they cannot generate electricity on their own.

In that sense, she says, the claims that these rocks can produce electricity are wrong.

Mineral ore being held in two hands
Tantalum from coltan mined in DR Congo is vital for the manufacture of mobile phones

Dr Ikenna Okonkwo, a geology lecturer at the University of Nigeria, has also taken a look at the videos for us. He says the rocks look more like zinc or lead ore. And these ores, he says, certainly don't have the ability to power a bulb.

"Perhaps [they could hold] static electricity of the kind that happens with some fabrics, but it won't keep an LED light bulb powered." The videos, says Dr Okonkwo, do appear to be "some kind of trick".

Reporting by Chiagozie Nwonwu and Peter Mwai

Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Recommended Stories

  • France urges release of 7 nationals imprisoned in Iran

    The French “hostages” in Iran include 35-year-old Louis Arnaud, foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said. Arnaud was arrested Sept. 28 as he was traveling in Iran “for touristic reasons,” Legendre said.

  • Blinken will travel to Mideast amid US concern over violence

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank this weekend in his first trip to the Middle East this year, amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence, U.S. concerns over the direction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government and ongoing issues with Egypt’s human rights record. The State Department said Thursday that Blinken would leave Washington on Saturday for stops in Cairo, Jerusalem and Ramallah. The announcement came just hours after an Israeli raid on suspected terrorists in the West Bank city of Jenin that Palestinian officials say killed nine people in the deadliest such incident this year.

  • Elms: England green farming subsidies detail unveiled

    Landowners and farmers in England are told exactly what environmental work they will be paid for.

  • Six-month-old baby found dead in arms of sleeping mother

    The mother had drunk 'two or three' bottles of wine before falling asleep while holding the baby.

  • Police give update on search for Julian Sands as new technology used

    Authorities ‘hopeful’ device will more accurately pinpoint area on which to focus efforts

  • Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme

    A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials said Wednesday. As first reported by ABC News, officials said the scheme involved peddling more than $100 million worth of bogus nursing diplomas and transcripts over the course of several years -- fake credentials that were sold to help "thousands of people" take "shortcuts" toward becoming licensed, practicing nurses. Officials said the forged diplomas and transcripts were sold from what had been accredited schools to aspiring nurses, in order to help candidates bypass the qualifying requirements necessary to sit for the national nursing board exam.

  • UN food agency: Afghan malnutrition rates at record high

    Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces. “Half of Afghanistan endures severe hunger throughout the year, regardless of the season, and malnutrition rates are at a record high for Afghanistan," said Phillipe Kropf, a spokesman for the U.N. food agency in Kabul.

  • Why Every Tesla Is Getting a Heat Pump

    Tesla had long been against using heat pumps in its vehicles, but like most things with the Austin, Texas-based automaker, it changed its tune. It first added the pump to its Model Y, and since then, heat pumps have made their way to the rest of the company’s model lineup.

  • When will Highway 1 reopen near Big Sur? Here’s the latest estimate

    Caltrans is working to clear three major blockages that have closed the scenic highway between Ragged Point and Big Sur.

  • Cold front sending temperatures plummeting across Florida. One city sees 30-degree drop

    After several areas saw record highs Wednesday, another cold front is moving down the state and sending temperatures plummeting.

  • 'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado

    Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.

  • Record-breaking snowfall blankets northern Arizona

    More than 2 feet of snow fell over two days across parts of northern Arizona.

  • Winds cross California, and another winter storm is on the way: Thursday weather forecast

    As a winter storm that crossed the country and continues heading East, the US can expect weather conditions ranging from harsh winds to more snow.

  • Here’s how Lake Tahoe looks after recent storms

    As we started out in January, it seemed like we couldn’t catch a storm break. But now that we’ve seen some dry days it’s incredible to measure the storm’s impact. Meteorologist Tamara Berg is in Lake Tahoe for a weather conference and said that besides Sierra snow levels it’s worth noting how the lake looks after the storms. The water level has vastly improved.

  • Why the snowfall in Colorado Rockies isn’t likely to alleviate the drought

    Story at a glance A string of winter storms that brought heavier than average snow and rain across the west increased snowpack in the Western Rockies to 146 percent of average, a gain that holds the potential to boost reservoir levels in the coming months. Despite the extra snowpack, experts say it’s too early to tell what…

  • Dynamic winter storm to drench East Coast in wind-driven rain and snow

    A feisty Texas low eyeing Atlantic Canada will bring heavy snow for some, heavy rain for most, and sweep the region with gusty winds all the while.

  • We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium

    Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades.

  • 4.2 earthquake, flurry of aftershocks off Malibu coast rock Los Angeles

    A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday about 10 miles off the coast of Malibu and was widely felt throughout Los Angeles County.

  • Camarillo's desalter plant begins supplying drinking water

    Camarillo's North Pleasant Valley Groundwater Deslater started producing 1 million gallons of drinking water per day earlier this month.

  • After 18 years, $1.5B dike repair done at Florida's Lake O

    After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida's Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes. The Herbert Hoover Dike project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was completed three years ahead of schedule and at a savings of $300 million over the original cost estimate, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the lake's shore in Clewiston. “Herbert Hoover Dike has never been in better shape than it is right now,” said Col. James Booth, commander of the Corps of Engineers' Jacksonville district.