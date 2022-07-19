Rocks thrown through home windows in Swissvale; police asking for residents to check cameras

Swissvale police are investigating a recent string of criminal mischief where rocks were thrown through home windows on multiple days.

The rock-throwing incidents happened near Dickson Preparatory STEAM Academy in the area of McClure and Schoyer avenues between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. daily, according to a Facebook post from the Swissvale Police Department.

Police are asking residents who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras and look for anything suspicious around those times. If you observe anything suspicious, you can call 911 or submit a tip here: https://allegheny.crimewatchpa.com/swissvalepd/17386/report

