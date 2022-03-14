Rocks thrown through windows of houses and other reports

Mar. 14—Police received a report at 8:18 p.m. Saturday of a large rock that was thrown through the window of a home at 1301 Garfield Ave.

Police received a report at 9:26 p.m. Saturday of a rock that was thrown through a window at 1202 Garfield Ave.

Thefts reported

Two coolers were reported stolen at 12:12 p.m. Friday at 19499 780th Ave. in Albert Lea. The theft occurred between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

A theft was reported at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The theft had occurred earlier in the day.

Police received a report at 9:53 p.m. Sunday of items that were stolen the day prior at 2751 E. Main St.

Vehicle reported stolen

A minivan was reported stolen at 3:41 a.m. Sunday at 521 W. College St.

1 arrested on predatory offender violation

Deputies arrested Jason Michael Lowry, 51, on a predatory offender registration violation at 8:31 p.m. Friday at 609 E. Main St. in Albert Lea.

5 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sarah Elizabeth Cox, 46, on a local warrant at 11:17 a.m. Friday at 2751 E. Main St.

Police arrested Nyariek Jock Kuey, 25 on a local warrant at 2:11 a.m. Saturday at 134 W. William St.

Police served warrants on Jordon Allen Vanryswyk, 34, at 7:56 p.m. Saturday in the Freeborn County jail.

Police arrested David Anthony Roe, 33, and Anthony Michael Whelan, 40, on local warrants at 1:43 a.m. Sunday at 316 Court St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 7:44 p.m. Friday at 1331 Margaretha Ave.

License plate sticker missing

Police received a report at 11:04 a.m. Saturday of a license plate sticker that was missing from a license plate at 1424 Edina Ave.

Break-in reported

A shed was reported broken into at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at 1604 Plainview Lane.

Man arrested for criminal damage

Police arrested Jerry Matthew Hollingsworth, 35, for gross misdemeanor criminal damage after receiving a report at 10:13 p.m. Saturday of a male that had come inside acting aggressive and was throwing things at outside windows at 2214 E. Main St.

Money reported missing

Police received a report at 9:30 a.m. Sunday of someone who had lost money at 2708 Bridge Ave.