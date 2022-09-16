Rockstar Cheer closes amid scandal: What to know about Scott Foster lawsuits, allegations

Rockstar Cheer and Dance Inc., the competitive cheerleading gym in Greer at the center of snowballing allegations about sexual abuse and misconduct, has closed its doors "indefinitely," according to a written statement released Sept. 7 by Kathy Foster.

"Although this was a difficult decision, I believe it is the best option under the circumstances," Kathy Foster said in part in an email from a representative.

The announcement comes on the heels of two lawsuits in which multiple plaintiffs have accused Rockstar founder Scott Foster, Kathy Foster's husband, of sexual misconduct with minors.

An amendment to one of the lawsuits, filed Sept. 15, accused six other coaches of sexual abuse, too.

Scott Foster, 49, died by suicide on Aug. 22, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The lawsuits filed in the weeks since allege institutional failures by Rockstar Cheer and other organizations responsible for safeguarding the welfare of young athletes.

According to one lawsuit, Foster “persuaded” an underage girl who trained in his gym to have sex with him. The lawsuit also claims Rockstar and other entities governing competitive cheerleading failed to take appropriate action in response to complaints about Foster.

A second lawsuit makes similar allegations, accusing Foster of soliciting sex and explicit photographs from athletes under his care. The lawsuit further attacks the business model and governance of competitive cheer at the national level and implicates other unnamed coaches in the alleged abuse.

An amendment filed in connection to one of the suits Sept. 15 named six more former Rockstar Cheer coaches and accused them of sexually abusing minors. The lawsuit, originally filed Sep. 1, now includes three additional female plaintiffs, all unidentified, plus the new coaches − Kenny Feeley, Josh Guyton, Nathan Allan Plank, Christopher Hinton, Traevon Black and Peter Holley.

Who was Scott Foster?

► At the time of his death, Scott Foster was a competitive cheerleading coach of national renown. His training center, Rockstar Cheer, was home to 14 all-star cheerleading teams that have earned medals at the most prestigious competitions in the sport. Located in Greer, the gym is referred to as Rockstar Cheer Greenville.

► A native of Kentucky, Foster cheered as a student at the University of Louisville and began coaching in 1996, according to Rockstar's website. He moved to Greenville in 1999 and founded Rockstar Cheer & Dance Inc. in 2007 with his wife, Kathy.

“We weren’t just striving to be the best in our area of South Carolina, we wanted to do something that would be known as one of the best in our industry,” he said on his website. “We wanted Rockstar Cheer to be a family, not just a business.”

► Originally interested in a career in law enforcement, Foster found himself drawn to competitive cheerleading instead, he said.

“I wanted a career doing something I would love each and every day,” he wrote online. “What really drove me was working with young people and making a positive impact on their lives.”

► In addition to his work at Rockstar, Foster coached cheerleading on an advisory basis at high schools in the Upstate.

What is Scott Foster accused of?

► Multiple unidentified plaintiffs in two lawsuits have accused Foster of a range of sexual misconduct toward minors. While one plaintiff is listed in the first lawsuit that was filed, six others are listed in the second lawsuit, and more plaintiffs could ultimately join the legal action.

► The first lawsuit alleges Foster sexually abused an unidentified girl after she was promoted to Rockstar's "top tier team." Foster, the complaint says, exchanged sexual messages and images with the child, who remains a minor, and "persuaded" the girl "into performing various sexual acts" with him on at least 10 occasions in Greenville and at competitions. Foster is also accused of providing alcohol to the minor "in an effort to further persuade" her "to perform sexual acts with him."

The lawsuit was filed jointly by Chappell, Smith & Arden and Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey.

► The second lawsuit contains similarly graphic allegations of "child sexual exploitation," accusing Foster of exchanging sexual images with minors, both male and female, providing drugs and alcohol to athletes under his care, and engaging in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old.

The lawsuit was filed by Strom Law Firm.

► Some of the alleged victims in the second lawsuit trained at Foster’s gym in Greer. In other cases, Foster connected with athletes via social media, according to the complaint. In at least one case, the suit claims, this connection led to sexual encounters at multiple competitions.

Who are the other defendants, and what are they accused of?

► The two lawsuits identify multiple defendants. In addition to Foster's estate and Rockstar Cheer & Dance Inc., both name the United States All Star Federation, a nonprofit governing body for competitive cheerleading, and Varsity Spirit LLC, a governing organization for competitive cheerleading competitions.

The complaints describe failures by Rockstar, USASF and Varsity to protect the athletes under Foster's care.

► The first lawsuit claims Rockstar, USASF and Varsity had received complaints about Foster's "inappropriate behavior" before and during the misconduct toward the plaintiff, yet failed to take appropriate action.

► The second lawsuit also alleges those defendants were aware of "serious and disturbing allegations" against not only Scott Foster but "many of the Varsity coaches." It depicts Foster's behavior as a symptom of a much wider problem within competitive cheerleading.

► In addition to Foster's estate, Rockstar Cheer & Dance Inc., USASF and Varsity Spirit, the suit named as defendants corporate entities Charlesbank Capital Partners and Bain Capital. According to the lawsuit, Bain bought Varsity Spirit from Charlesbank in 2018.

The complaint alleges the defendants operated an exploitative system with little accountability that “created, organized and propagated a system of young-athlete abuse against innocent victims.”

► The second complaint includes multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by other unnamed coaches at Rockstar and other gyms. These coaches are accused of rape, the provision of drugs and alcohol to underage athletes, and the creation and dissemination of “obscene materials involving minors,” both male and female.

► An amended complaint filed Sept. 15 names six other former Rockstar Cheer coaches and accuses them of sexually abusing minors. The lawsuit now includes three additional female plaintiffs, all unidentified, plus the new coaches, who are accused publicly for the first time.

Is law enforcement investigating these allegations against Rockstar Cheer?

► No law enforcement agency has publicly acknowledged an investigation into the misconduct described in the complaints.

► However, in a news release on Aug. 24, Storm Law Firm said Foster "was the subject of a multi-jurisdictional investigation being led by the Department of Homeland Security into allegations of sexual misconduct."

Reached by The Greenville News last week, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security would neither confirm nor deny any such investigation.

► Strom attorneys also claimed to have knowledge of a state-level investigation at a press conference Tuesday but declined to name the agency involved. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it does not have an active investigation into the case.

► Locally, Rockstar Cheer's Greer location falls within the jurisdiction of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office was not actively investigating Foster when he died, according to spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood, though it has opened an investigation into his death.

Flood also said the Sheriff’s Office is neither involved in nor assisting any other agency’s investigation.

Have Kathy Foster, Scott Foster's estate, Rockstar responded?

► So far, neither Kathy Foster, Rockstar Cheer as a gym, nor any representative of Foster's estate has addressed specific allegations in the lawsuits. Before its closure was announced, multiple calls to Rockstar Cheer over several days went unanswered and the gym's voicemail box was full.

► However, on Wednesday, Kathy Foster issued a statement emailed to reporters by a representative announcing Rockstar Cheer's Greer location would be closing "indefinitely."

► In a prior statement, issued last week, Foster described herself as "heartbroken" by the allegations and promised to "cooperate with all involved to make sure our athletes learn and grow in a safe environment."

► When Scott Foster died, 16 other gyms across the country were using the Rockstar Cheer name and brand through licensing agreements. At least 10 have severed their connection in the wake of the allegations.

"While our tie to Rockstar was always in name only, we are making this switch to clearly and totally disassociate our kids, their parents, and our instructors and staff from any association with behaviors that have absolutely nothing to do with who we are, or how we run our programs," the 10 gyms said through the public relations firm Red Banyan.

Their affiliation, they said, was limited to "sharing the Rockstar brand and name," which "will both be changing, effective immediately."

► None of the Rockstar-affiliate gyms have been named in the lawsuits.

How have USASF, Varsity Spirit and the other defendants responded?

► USASF released a statement on Aug. 30 saying it was “devastated to learn of allegations about potential abuse of All Star athletes in South Carolina and potentially other areas as well.”

The statement said the organization would not comment on specific allegations to “allow law enforcement to appropriately investigate,” and it encouraged anyone with knowledge of wrongdoing to make a report to law enforcement as well as USASF.

► In a statement issued Sep. 1, Varsity Spirit president Bill Seely said his organization is “devastated for anyone who has been impacted by the egregious conduct and violation of trust (Foster’s) alleged behavior represents."

Seely also affirmed Varsity Spirit's commitment to "athlete safety."

"Athlete protection will continue to be our top priority," he said.

► Neither Charlesbank Capital Partners nor Bain Capital have released statements addressing the allegations.

What happens next in the Rockstar Cheer case?

► Further legal action is expected against Foster's estate, Rockstar Cheer, and other gyms and coaches.

► In an interview, Sellers said his firm intended to file “successive cases with more victims,” including “allegations against other gyms and coaches,” including some in Greenville.

► Moreover, in addition to those that have already filed, at least one other law firm has announced it is representing victims.

"None of our clients are surprised" by the allegations against Foster, said attorney Peter McGrath of McGrath Law Firm in Mount Pleasant. He said his firm plans to proceed with "some sort of legal action" and expects more people to come forward.

