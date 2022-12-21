Rockstar Cheer: Defendants, including Varsity, deny allegations of sexual abuse

Key defendants in four of the lawsuits against Rockstar Cheer & Dance have responded to allegations of perpetrating and enabling the sexual abuse of minors, according to court records, including the estate of Scott Foster and corporate entities that govern and operate competitive cheerleading nationwide.

Foster’s estate denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him. Varsity Spirit, a for-profit organization that runs and operates competitive cheerleading competitions, also denied allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the suits, as did its founder, Jeff Webb, parent companies and investors.

Scott Foster, who died by suicide in August, was the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, the now-shuttered competitive cheerleading gym in Greer at the center of a barrage of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and other misconduct against minors.

Across five lawsuits, a total of 13 anonymous plaintiffs have accused Foster, individually, and seven other coaches of a range of wrongdoing, including rape, providing drugs and alcohol to athletes, groping and inappropriate touching and the exchange of sexual messages and images. In most instances, the alleged abuse occurred when the anonymous plaintiffs were minors, according to the lawsuits.

Four of the five complaints, all filed by Columbia-based Strom Law Firm, also allege institutional failures by national cheerleading organizations responsible for safeguarding the welfare of young athletes.

The lawsuits claim the defendants created and operated an exploitative system with little accountability that “propagated a system of young-athlete abuse against innocent victims,” culminating in the misconduct alleged at Rockstar.

All of the defendants who have responded to the allegations have denied wrongdoing. In the case of Foster and several of the corporate defendants, the legal filings represent the first public response to allegations that have rocked the world of competitive cheerleading nationwide.

Scott Foster coaches practice at Rockstar Cheer Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020.

Scott Foster’s estate denies all claims of wrongdoing

Scott Foster’s estate, represented by his widow, Kathy Foster, denied all claims of misconduct in court filings Monday, including allegations that Foster sexually abused athletes and facilitated a culture of drug and alcohol abuse among minors at Rockstar.

The denials are directed at claims in just one of the five lawsuits, filed Sept. 1. Foster’s estate has yet to respond to the others.

Foster, the first Rockstar coach to be publicly accused of abuse, is implicated by more plaintiffs than any other individual defendant. Of the seven other coaches accused, four have also denied the allegations, either through court filings or public statements. Three have yet to respond.

In a separate reply, Rockstar Cheer & Dance also denied accusations of wrongdoing.

Varsity, others move to dismiss Rockstar lawsuits

In a scathing memorandum accompanying its motion to dismiss, Varsity Spirit called the plaintiffs’ claim of systematic exploitation of athletes “absurd on its face.”

“There simply is no factual or legal basis upon which liability for (the) alleged abuse… could be attributed to Varsity Spirit,” the memorandum said.

The company moved to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the plaintiffs had failed to state a claim.

Varsity’s parent companies, Varsity Brands and Varsity Brands Holding Company, also filed to dismiss, referencing Varsity Spirit’s argument in their own memoranda.

Bain Capital made a similar argument, calling the plaintiffs' claim a “loose and imprecise pleading.” The plaintiffs’ “tortured attempt” to link alleged misconduct at Rockstar with the Massachusetts-based advisory firm is “wholly unsupported by law or fact.”

Likewise, Charlesbank argued that its “prior ownership of and subsequent minor investment in Varsity Brands, a company that itself is many steps removed from the conduct at issue,” does not justify Charlesbank’s inclusion in the lawsuit.

Bain and Charlesbank, which are both based in Massachusetts, moved to dismiss the lawsuits for failure to state a claim and on jurisdictional grounds.

Jeff Webb, Varsity’s founder, also argued that the suits should be dismissed for failure to state a claim and for lack of jurisdiction.

In a memorandum, Webb said his “contributions to cheerleading do not provide any basis to impose liability… for the alleged conduct of a handful of rogue bad actors.”

Webb called his inclusion in the lawsuit “nothing more than a blatant attempt to draw more attention to already salacious litigation.”

USASF, USA Cheer yet to respond

Additional key defendants yet to respond to the Rockstar lawsuits include two nonprofits that govern competitive cheerleading — USA Cheer and the United States All-Star Federation, or USASF.

USASF, in particular, is central to the plaintiffs’ allegations, which assert the organization mishandled complaints about Foster, Rockstar and other coaches, thereby enabling the abuse.

In a statement issued in August, USASF said it was “devastated to learn of allegations about potential abuse of All Star athletes in South Carolina,” but declined to comment on specific allegations to “allow law enforcement to appropriately investigate.”

Multiple attempts to contact representatives for USASF were unsuccessful. USA Cheer is expected to file its reply in early January.

Clare Amari is an investigative reporter for the Greenville News. Reach her via email at camari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Rockstar Cheer defendants, Varsity deny allegations of sexual abuse