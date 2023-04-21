Rockview state prison inmate dead, marking fourth death at the prison in seven weeks

A Rockview state prison inmate died Thursday, marking the fourth death in the past seven weeks at the prison.

Richard Woods, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he died at 7:38 a.m., prison Superintendent Bobbi Jo Salamon said in a statement.

His death is being investigated by state police at Rockview, as required by state policy. Woods’ cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

Centre County Deputy Coroner Deb Smeal said she was not able to comment Friday.

Woods was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Philadelphia. A message was left with a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He was incarcerated at Rockview since June 2003.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections — which operates 24 prisons — has issued seven statements about inmate deaths this year. Four statements reported deaths at Rockview.

Two inmates died in March, while another died earlier this month.

One was serving a 16- to 32-year sentence for rape, while another was serving a two- to 10-year sentence for retaliation against a witness. The other was serving a 12- to 24-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault. No cause of death has been released for either.

At least three staff members who worked at either Rockview or Benner state prison were assaulted by inmates since January. Two workers at Benner were treated for minor injuries, while a Rockview corrections officer was seriously injured.

A man serving a lengthy sentence was charged with aggravated assault in the attack of the Rockview corrections officer.