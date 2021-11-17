Rockville High School gets new resource officer

Nov. 17—VERNON — A new school resource officer has been assigned by the Police Department to Rockville High School.

Officer Allison Lawrence, who was hired four years ago, will take over for Officer Greg St. Pierre and will be the town's first female school resource officer.

"I have always enjoyed working with youth and being involved in the community," Lawrence said in a prepared statement from the town. "When I began my career here, being a school resource officer was one of my goals. I was excited to get the opportunity so early in my career."

Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne, a retired 22-year veteran of the Vernon Police Department, said that having a police officer in school provides enhanced safety and gives parents peace of mind.

"A school resource officer builds relationships with our students and their families," he said.

Vernon Superintendent Joseph Macary said he views the program as one of the most beneficial for Vernon schools. He said Lawrence would teach a criminal justice class with a social studies teacher, participate in school activities, and get involved in athletics.

Lawrence already has distinguished herself as a Vernon police officer, Police Chief John Kelley said, giving an example of how she and others secured a ground ladder while broken glass fell on them at a Union Street structure fire last spring.

"Officer Lawrence was the top candidate for the school resource officer position and I have the utmost confidence she will do an outstanding job," Kelley said.

