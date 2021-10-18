Rockville High School teacher arrested on child porn, voyeurism charges, Vernon police say

A former Rockville High School teacher and golf coach was arrested Monday on child pornography and voyeurism charges, police said.

Christian Stevenson, 52, of Vernon was arrested and taken into custody on charges of importing child pornography; second-degree illegal possession of child pornography; eight counts of voyeurism; four counts of voyeurism with a child under 16 and four counts of risk of injury to a minor, they said. He also was charged with nine counts of disorderly conduct.

He is in custody on $300,000 bail, police said.

Joseph Macary, superintendent of schools, said Stevenson was placed on administrative leave as soon as school officials learned about the investigation on Friday. He resigned the same day, he said.

Police continue to investigate the case and ask that anyone with information call Vernon Police Det. Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126.

