Rockville High School teacher charged with voyeurism

Oct. 18—VERNON — A former Rockville High School teacher has been charged with disorderly conduct and voyeurism with malice, according to Vernon Superior Court officials.

The man, Christian Stevenson, 52, of 490 Reservoir Road, who was a high school social studies teacher employed by Vernon until last month, was to be arraigned today. He was found in possession of at least 42 images of child pornography, police said.

Stevenson was charged with importing child pornography, second-degree illegal possession of child pornography, eight counts of voyeurism, nine counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of voyeurism with a child under 16 years of age, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Stevenson was being held today in lieu of $300,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit dated Sept. 29, local police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July that they had captured images of suspected child pornography on Stevenson's email address. The images included prepubescent and pubescent girls, some engaged in sexual acts with adult men. Several of the images included nude girls about the age of 9 and 12 in sexually suggestive poses, the warrant states.

In addition, police found hundreds of photographs taken at Rockville High School and at school sporting events, with the focus on the private areas of young girls.

Other photos showed children clad in bathing suits or revealing clothing, and appeared to be taken covertly, the warrant states.

Police also found sexually suggestive photos of children in stores and on city streets in Stevenson's email that were taken without their knowledge or consent, the affidavit says. Mixed in with these emails were photographs of Stevenson performing a sexual act on himself, as well as other identifying documents.

Besides being a social studies teacher, Stevenson was also the high school varsity golf coach at the time.

Story continues

School Superintendent Joseph Macary said today that police notified the school about the investigation on Sept. 15 and that Stevenson resigned the same day.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," Macary wrote in a written statement. "Vernon public schools expects all staff to strictly adhere to the district's high standards of professional conduct and code of ethics."

Police are continuing to investigate and ask those with information to contact Detective Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126.