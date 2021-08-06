Rockville man dies following police-involved shooting

Aug. 6—A Parke County man has died and detectives from the Indiana State Police at Putnamville have been requested by Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole to investigate the officer involved shooting.

The incident occurred about 11:14 p.m. Thursday at 9856 E. South St.

According to an ISP news release, at about 11:13 p.m., deputies were dispatched to South Street for a domestic situation between a father and son. Two Parke County deputies arrived on scene about a minute later and found a man outside the residence with a rifle. The man immediately started shooting multiple rounds at both deputies, who quickly took cover behind their patrol vehicles. An exchange of gunfire then ensued between deputies and the subject, resulting in the subject being shot.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered at the scene by the deputies, and the man was subsequently taken to Union Hospital in Clinton. He was identified as Chad M. Fiscus, age 35, of Rockville. Fiscus later died of his injuries. Family has been notified.

One deputy was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with a superficial wound. He was treated and released.

All Parke County deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer involved shootings. The names of the deputies involved in this incident will be released at a later date.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Michael Featherling, Ryan Winters and Don Curtuis, with the assistance of LT. Jeff Hearon, First Sgt. Jason Fajt, and CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen of the Putnamville State Police Post.

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. There is no further information to release at this time. Upon completion of their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Parke County Prosecutor's Office for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.