Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Steven Etzel -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Rockwell Automation's first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release conference call. With me today is Blake Moret, our Chairman and CEO; and Patrick Goris, our CFO. Our results were released earlier this morning, and the press release and charts have been posted to our website. Both the press release and charts include reconciliations to non-GAAP measures. A webcast of this call will be available at that website for replay for the next 30 days.

Before we get started, I need to remind you that our comments will include statements related to the expected future results of our company and are, therefore, forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are described in our earnings release and detailed in all of our SEC filings.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Steve, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. I'll start with some key points for the quarter. So, please turn to page three in the slide deck. I'm pleased with our results for the quarter. Organic sales were strong, up almost 6% and well above the expectations. From a vertical perspective, growth was led by consumer and heavy industries. In consumer, food and beverage and life sciences were strong. Heavy industries growth was led by mining, pulp and paper and metals. Oil and gas grew slightly above the company average.

Within transportation, automotive was down about 10% in the quarter, weaker than expected, and tire was up low single digits. In the quarter, Logix grew 7% organically and Process grew 5%. Revenue from Information Solutions and Connected Services, which is a measure of adoption of new value from the Connected Enterprise, once again, profitably grew double digits.

Commenting on regional performance in the quarter, North America, which for us is the combination of the US and Canada, grew 6% organically. We saw a good growth across a wide range of industries, with the exception of automotive which was weak. EMEA was down slightly in the quarter. Growth in consumer verticals was offset by declines in heavy industries. Asia grew 4%, with most countries in the region contributing to growth. China sales were up mid-single digits. Latin America sales were up 20%. We saw a good growth in Brazil, and Chile was strong due to increased mining activity. As you may recall last year, we won a big order with Codelco and we are starting to see this in our results.

I'll make a few additional comments about our Q1 results. Adjusted EPS was up 13% and segment operating margin was up 40 basis points year-over-year. Book-to-bill performance for our solutions and services businesses was a strong 1.12 in Q1. We grew backlog in the quarter. Patrick will elaborate on our first quarter financial performance in his remarks.

Let's move on now to the macro environment and our current outlook for full year fiscal 2019. We see continuing uncertainty due to trade tensions and geopolitical risks. However, forecasts continue to call for industrial production growth. We had a good first quarter and project quoting activity was strong. With one quarter behind us, our full-year outlook for organic sales growth and adjusted EPS guidance remains unchanged. We continue to expect our fiscal 2019 organic sales to be up 5.2% year-over-year, at midpoint of guidance. Currency is now expected to reduce growth by 1.5 percentage points. Including the revised impact of currency, our fiscal 2019 guidance is sales of about $6.9 billion. Our guidance for adjusted EPS remains a range of $8.85 to $9.25.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Blake, and good morning, everyone. Before I go through our results and outlook, I want to mention that we made some reporting changes starting the first quarter of fiscal '19. We outlined these changes in today's press release and I will cover them briefly when I get to slide nine in the deck. For comparability purposes, fiscal '18 numbers have been recast to conform to fiscal '19 reporting.

With that said, we'll start on slide four, Key Financial Information: First Quarter. As Blake mentioned, we had a good first quarter of the fiscal year, with reported sales up 3.5%. Organic growth was 5.7%, about 200 basis points better than we expected. Currency translation was about a two point headwind to sales growth worse than expected. Segment operating margin was very strong at 22.8%, up 40 basis points compared to last year. A margin tailwind from good organic growth was partially offset by higher investment spending.

Earnings conversion, whether you include or exclude the impact of currency was between 30% and 35%. General corporate net expense of $22 million was down $2 million compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.21 was up $0.25 compared to the first quarter of last year, an increase of 13%. The year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS is primarily due to the benefit of higher sales and lower share counts, partially offset by higher investment spending. As expected, the net impact of tariffs was a small headwind.

First quarter adjusted EPS performance was significantly better than we expected, given stronger than expected organic sales growth and somewhat lower than expected investment spending. Free cash flow was $170 million in the quarter or 63% of adjusted income. During the first quarter, we paid the annual incentives that our employees earned in fiscal '18.

A few additional items to cover not shown on the slide. For adjusted EPS, average diluted shares outstanding in the quarter were 121.5 million, down 8.6 million or about 7% from last year. We repurchased about 1.8 million shares in the quarter, at a cost of $292.8 million. This is slightly ahead of pace to get to our $1 billion full year target. At December 31, we had $816 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

Slide five provides the sales and margin performance overview for the Architecture and Software segment. This segment had 2.4% reported sales growth. Organic sales were up 4.6% year-over-year. Currency translation decreased sales by 2.2%. For the quarter, segment margin increased to 100 basis points year-over-year, to a very strong 31.5%. Operating leverage associated with the sales growth was partially offset by higher investment spending.

Moving on to slide six, Control Products and Solutions. Reported sales were up 4.5% for the segment. Organic sales growth was 6.6% and currency translation reduced sales by 2.1%. Growth in our solutions and services businesses in this segment was strong, at about 8%. The product businesses in this segment were up about 5% on an organic basis. Operating margin for this segment was up slightly compared to Q1 last year primarily due to higher sales offset by higher investment spending. As Blake mentioned, book-to-bill performance in our solutions and services businesses in this segment was 1.12 in Q1.

Next, slide seven provides an overview of our sales performance by region. Blake covered most of this -- in this slide in his remarks, that I'd just mention that growth was broad based across geographies with the exception of EMEA. Also, we saw a good growth in emerging markets, which were up high-single digits compared to last year.

This takes us to slide eight, guidance. We now project sales of about $6.9 billion. Our organic sales growth range remains unchanged, at 3.7% to 6.7%. We updated our currency assumptions and we now expect the headwind from currency translation to be closer to 1.5%. We continue to expect segment operating margin of about 22%. Our expected adjusted effective tax rate for fiscal '19 remains about 19.5%. And as Blake mentioned, we are maintaining our adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.85 to $9.25.

With respect to tariffs, we still expect to offset the incremental costs through supply chain changes and negotiations with vendors, as well as targeted price increases on affected products. Our supply chain and pricing folks have done tremendous work in this area, and we remain on track to neutralize the impact of tariffs for fiscal '19. We continue to project free cash flow conversion of about 100% of adjusted income. As to general corporate net, we -- now it's projected to be about $95 million. As a reminder, general corporate net now excludes interest income. Net interest expense for fiscal '19 is expected to be about $90 million.

Before I turn it back over to Blake, let me add a couple of comments on slide nine. As I mentioned at the beginning of this call, we made some reporting changes effective the first quarter of fiscal '19. As you can see on this slide, these changes include the adoption of ASC 606 revenue recognition as well as the new standard that defines operating and non-operating pension and post-retirement benefit costs. We transferred some business activities from one segment to the other and we also combined the US and Canada into North America, consistent with the way we run this region. Finally, we removed interest income from general corporate net. Our press release provides additional detail related to these changes. In addition, slide 10 and 11 of this deck provide a summary of the changes as well as a walk of fiscal '18 first quarter results.

Today, updated data books will be available on our website that will include prior year financial results, recast to the new reporting format. After our earnings call, Steve will be available to cover any additional details and questions you may have about the reporting changes.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Patrick. I'll make some additional remarks related to the execution of our strategy. We are performing well in our key focused areas. There are three components of our growth strategy, which are share gains in our core platforms, double-digit growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services, and a point or more of growth per year from inorganic investments. Core platform performance in the quarter was highlighted by 7% Logix growth. Our strategic partnership with PTC continues to gain momentum. We've had wins across all regions and in our key industry verticals, and the pipeline of opportunities is growing every day. We're also working well with PTC to converge our IoT technology roadmaps.

Our pipeline for inorganic investments remains robust. Yesterday, we announced the acquisition of Emulate3D, a UK-based software company whose products digitally simulate and emulate industrial automation systems. This software enables customers to virtually test machine and system designs before incurring manufacturing and automation costs and committing to a final design. Emulate3D was a member of our partner network and we've seen customers benefit by combining their solutions with our technology. Emulate3D software will become part of our FactoryTalk design suite.

For each of the components of our growth strategy, we have the financial flexibility to execute, all within the capital deployment framework described during Investor Day. An industry where this strategy is delivering tangible results as life sciences, where we've had several years of good growth. Pharmaceutical companies benefit from our multi disciplined Logix control platform, which addresses discrete, batch and continuous process applications.

Customers are implementing our independent Cart Motion Technology for greater throughput, and our software offerings such as MES and FactoryTalk innovation suite are important competitive differentiators. Our Connected Services offerings also provide us another way to win. Recently, we received another order from Pfizer to help them increase cyber security at their global manufacturing facilities. We will plan, implement and support security technology and solutions along with key strategic partners across Pfizer's global manufacturing supply chain. We're becoming more important to customers in every industry on their individual journeys to become more productive.

Finally, I want to thank our employees, partners and suppliers for their contributions to a good start to the fiscal year. Our entire organization is energized and excited about our new offerings and the opportunities that are ahead of us.

Steven Etzel -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Can you hear me? Yeah. Good morning, guys.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Hey. So just in terms of the quarter versus the flat EPS expectation and your result, I think Patrick, you mentioned it was driven basically by higher sales. Where did you actually see the surprise to the upside? And do you think those trends continue for the rest of the year?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, so for the first quarter, all regions except EMEA came in better than expectations, particularly the Latin America, which was up 20% from a industry perspective. Some of the heavy industries were better than we expected. In those, we include the metals, pulp and paper. Oil and gas is a little bit better as well. And then, consumer was better particularly the life sciences, which had very strong growth. So I'd say, across multiple regions and particularly, heavy and life sciences.

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

And Patrick, the reason for not changing your guidance given the beat is because you expect things to soften, still given sort of uncertain international markets. So are there any other clues like then how did -- how did January do as part of the cadence toward the rest of the year?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

January is consistent with what we have in our guidance for the full year. I think, one of the ways you can think about this, John is, we have one quarter behind us.

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

Meaning, you're not anticipating a slowing, or you're just yet not sure. I mean, I'm --

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

No, we have one quarter behind us, which was a little bit better than we expected and we see no reason at this time to change our guidance for the full-year.

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

I got it. And then my follow up is really on the cadence of investment spending. If I remember, I think you said you spent $70 million to $80 million (ph) in fiscal '18 and you're going to spend $3 million to $4 million (ph) more with much of that focused in the first quarter. Are you still on track for that, and what actually did you spend in the first quarter with respect to investment spending and did that help margins in any way versus kind of heading into the quarter versus your thoughts around investment spending?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So you remember well, John, what we said was that we expected our investment spend to be up about $70 million for the full-year. Most of that we expect in the first half of this year, we still expect that. The timing is just a little bit different. Q1 was light by about $10 million. Q1 spend was up about 5% year-over-year, that's about $25 million. We expect the first half of the year to -- of the $70 million we think about two-thirds of that will happen in the first half of the year. Q1 was just a little bit lighter than we expected.

John Inch -- Gordon Haskett -- Analyst

By about $10 million. Okay. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Thanks, John.

Scott Davis -- Melius Research -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning, guys.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Davis -- Melius Research -- Analyst

Just trying to get a little bit concerned about earnings after Caterpillar yesterday, what you guys came up with a pretty strong number. I mean, what -- some of the folks out there have seen real weakness in China and some haven't, but you guys clearly haven't seen much. I mean, can you give us a little local color?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So, China is a mid-single digits up (ph) and some of the industries that contributed to the growth are mass transit. So the metro system continues to be an area where we differentiate and have had good wins, and this year continues that. Life sciences, as we mentioned before, globally was good and China is adopting a lot of the new value that we provide in life sciences to complement the basic control. And then, there were other industries of chemical, metals, still growth in semiconductor and even automotive in China for the quarter.

Scott Davis -- Melius Research -- Analyst

Interesting. So, auto is going to be my next question and then, help us understand the divergence between SAR and CapEx, and OpEx. Obviously, I mean, SAR in China is struggling and inventories are rising, so that could be a really tough year, but capital spending seems to be on some sort of a solid footing. Is that correct, or how would you view the outlook there?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I would say, globally for auto, CapEx is flat and there are challengers for the uses of CapEx beyond just plant expansions and capacity, as they're devoting some of that CapEx spend to new technologies like electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. In China, we continue to see gains in the electric vehicle market. One of the recent wins was with Powersen (ph), providing powertrain for a local indigenous Chinese brand owner. And remember, we essentially reentered that powertrain market just a few years ago and China is one of the places where we're winning not only for the joint ventures that involve American companies but for indigenous Chinese manufacturers as well. The SAR count, if it's weak, we will eventually have some impact on our business. But of course the model changes are the direct influence on our growth in automotive.

Scott Davis -- Melius Research -- Analyst

Yeah. Fair enough. Thank you guys. Keep up the good work.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Scott.

Steve Tusa -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Steve.

Steve Tusa -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Can you just talk about what you're seeing in kind of the global machine tool industry, whether it's some of the -- some of those guys that operate out of Europe and into China, whether it's on the packaging side or elsewhere. It seems to us to follow on Scott's question that there is a lot of foreign component suppliers that sell into that chain that are seeing pronounced weakness in destocking. So I'm just curious as to kind of what you guys are seeing on that front?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I'll make a couple of comments on that and then Patrick may have some to add. We think that the moderation, let's say, in China, is contributing to some extent to the weaker results that we see in EMEA. That being said, when we talk about machine tool, there's a high component of that that's going to be CMC oriented versus PLC or Logix oriented and so we may be relatively less exposed in the metal working areas.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Steve, I would only add that our OEM business globally was up a little bit less than the company average, so low-single digits in the quarter and EMEA was one of the weakest regions there.

Steve Tusa -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Okay. And just to be clear for kind of the rest of the year, can you maybe give us a bit of a rundown on the major? What do you expect for the major segments and how those trend? I know that you guys talked about last call auto accelerating, maybe I missed that in the beginning, but is that still expected to be up this year, transportation maybe just give us a little bit of color on what's embedded by vertical in the guidance now? And again any calibrations there?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So what we said last quarter, Steve is that we expected auto to be flat for fiscal '19. Given the first quarter and our current outlook, we think that auto will be down mid-single digits for the year. We think at this point that, that will be offset by some of the better growth we've seen in some of the heavy industries that I just mentioned in -- about the first quarter, but also life sciences, within consumer life sciences and food and beverage are doing quite well. So versus our, I would call it November guidance, Automotive now expected to be down mid-single digits for the full year. Heavy industry, a little bit better, and then also strong consumer, particularly life sciences and after that, food and beverage.

Steve Tusa -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Thanks. Great color as always. Appreciate it.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Steve.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Maybe, just the first --

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

Good morning. Maybe just the first question around process markets, your growth rate, I think on sales slowed to about 5% having been at double digits in the prior quarter. Are you starting to see any impact from oil or just the broader macro uncertainty starting to weigh on project activity? And maybe any updated thoughts on how you see process industry is growing this year versus the group average?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

So, in the quarter, oil and gas was up slightly above the company average. We continue to make progress in process industries, and of course, that's concentrated in the batch of verticals that we call heavy industries. Just as a reminder, that metric of process really measures the adoption of our process control technology, and does not include in that metric the other things that we sell to industries, like oil and gas, and pulp and paper, and metals, which would have a lot of the intelligent motor control as well. So we continue to see good growth in those industries and we expect that to continue with heavy industries contributing to our growth for the balance of the year.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

And Julian, for the full year, we expect a process as we define it to be up -- at or slightly above the company average.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

Understood. Thank you. And then just circling back on a geographic basis, if you could talk a little bit about the EMEA region, I think you talked about low-single digit growth. You had a slight decline organically in the first quarter. So, how quickly do we think that that recovers really? Is it solely to do with China, as you talked about or do you think there's some domestic aspects which should drive up EMEA growth over the balance of the year in certain verticals?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we think obviously, it's a little bit broader in EMEA than just China, Julian. Obviously, growth in EMEA generally from a macro point of view has slowed. We've seen that over the last three, four quarters. From a vertical perspective, what we see in that region is that consumer is still doing pretty well, it's up mid-single digits, heavy industry was down as was auto and consumer growth not strong enough to offset the weakness in heavy -- and in auto. Actually our order intake in the first quarter in EMEA was actually pretty decent and we expect the EMEA for the full year to be up, but low-single digits.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think that order intake help to build backlog which also informs our outlook in the region. And just within transportation auto was down and was somewhat cancelled now by the actual growth in the tire vertical.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

Understood. So we should see EMEA improving in fairly short order than in terms of your sales growth?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Our expectation is that we see some year-over-year growth in that region in the back half of the year.

Julian Mitchell -- Barclays -- Analyst

Fantastic. Thank you very much.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Julian.

Rich Kwas -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. I'm sorry, I -- juggling a couple of things here this morning. So I might have missed this, but in auto just on -- in North America, was that down year-over-year, within the context of that being down overall for the quarter?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

It was, Rich. It was down. So Auto was down about 10% globally, and similar for North America in Q1.

Rich Kwas -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And I assume that was -- I'm sorry?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We think that -- obviously, we see some weakness in MRO. In auto, we've seen some project delays generally, but at the same time, we see EV and powertrain as Blake was mentioning, continues to be strong. We still expect double digits, we see and expect double digit growth there, it's just not big enough yet to offset the weakness elsewhere in that vertical.

Rich Kwas -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

And then, just on the North America and with the -- Detroit-based OEs, there is a decent launch cadence this year, year-over-year. So is that just something where you're not seeing as much wallet of that in terms of the mix or is there something that we're missing when we're looking at the broader numbers?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

No. We do expect to participate actually even more broadly in some of those cadences. So with some of the new value particularly in Information Solutions and Connected Services, we actually expect on some of those launches to expand what our traditional content may have been.

Rich Kwas -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Okay.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

And I think some of those goes back to which to the MRO comment that I was making.

Rich Kwas -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. And then last one on -- like the John's earlier question around the guide, so what gets you to the top end of the guide in terms of the 6.7% organic, what has the work in terms of the various verticals or assumptions that you've gotten in here?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

There are lot of variables here, but you can think about some of the trade uncertainty being cleared up, and then a little bit better performance in automotive.

Rich Kwas -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Okay, so those are the keys to trade in auto. Okay. Thanks very much.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

I just wanted to come back to -- I think, Patrick, your comments on investment spending, I think you said it was about $10 million lighter than your plan in the first quarter. And then, I think you said two-thirds of the $70 million happens in the first half. So just doing that math and trying to back into 2Q, is the headwind about $30 million or so?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

You mean from a year-over-year point of view in the second quarter?

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Yes. Yes.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Probably a little less than that. Not far off, but actually --

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

A little bit less than that.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Look -- yes.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Okay. So, but then actually -- OK. Got it. And then, within our guidance, maybe just -- sorry?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Nigel, the only thing I would add to that, some of that year-over-year increase is investments that we've released in fiscal '18 and we see the -- call it, the annualization impact of that, it's not all incremental in fiscal '19.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Okay.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

So it will just carry on (ph).

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Okay. And then just about -- one more clear up and then I've got a broader question on PTC. But I think, you were talking about 120 bps of impact from ASC 606 all in 1Q. Did that play through, and then maybe just talk about the PTC, how that's progressing so far and how much sales impact you have baked into your FY '19 guide from the PTC retail?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Okay. I think, Blake wants me to take 606 and he'll take PTC. As it's -- actually the impact from 606 was as expected in the first quarter. The EPS impact was several cents negative. So expect -- as expected there, and no material impact on sales, the reasons for the beat on sales was not related to 606.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Okay.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, and regarding PTC, it was a good quarter. We had some interesting wins in the quarter, we've talked before about Ford at the Investor Day, where we're providing value actually in a power transmission facility. And then at a Asia Pacific region mining company, but since then a couple of additional ones in food and beverage, Lavifood, a Vietnamese company that specializes in processing and providing fresh fruits and vegetables. An Indian tire manufacturer, where we had an order of over a $1 million that includes PTC as well as our MES offering.

Doosan Bobcat in the EMEA region. They make loaders and excavators, you'll probably recognize the name and they were looking at additional analytics and visibility of their operations. And then in China, another metals and mining offer -- account. And those are just a few of the examples. I particularly like the diversity of where we're winning across geographies and industries. First, it says that the value that we're offering together is real. And second, it shows that our sales force is energized, they are out there talking about this and it's a way to make us more important to customers. There's also discussions going on in a parallel pack to converge our technology roadmaps. And so creating that tighter alliance as time goes on.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Thanks. That's great color. And Blake, what do you have baked in to your sales guide from PTC products?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, PTC falls in the FactoryTalk Innovation Suite, which is also a part of the bucket that we look at as Information Solutions and Connected Services. And so, we continue to talk about double digit growth on top of the $300 million base that we talked about last year, and with the contribution of PTC, we expect that to double over the next four years.

Nigel Coe -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks. That's great color. Thanks.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Nigel.

Anna Kaminskaya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Good morning. This is Anna Kaminskaya on behalf of Andrew Obin. Maybe most of the questions have been asked already, but would you be able to provide any additional details on your announced acquisition, just how impactful it is to your P&L for the rest of the year?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Emulate3D won't have a material impact on the results in fiscal '19, but strategically and for customers, it's really an exciting addition, because this software that works along with our core configuration tools to help customers simulate and emulate the operation of their system. So the simulation allows them to model the physical movement of their production system before they actually have to try it out, with hard tooling on the line. And then the emulation capability allows them to look at the performance of the configuration tools, again to make sure that it's working smoothly and with the kind of timing that's required. We've worked with them in the past. We mentioned that they were part of our formal partner program, and now we're going to be able to achieve even tighter integration with them. So again, as with PTC, we have customers asking for us to get closer before we made this additional step. So we're excited about it and we think our customers are as well.

Anna Kaminskaya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And then your numbers around how much you paid for it, or any revenue contribution?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

We are not disclosing that Anna. And as Blake said, the impact on fiscal '19 will be immaterial.

Anna Kaminskaya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Got it. And then with some of the changes to accounting and, I mean, strong 1Q, any other moving parts as we think about 2Q outlook, 2Q EPS, is it in line with historical seasonality? Anything you would like to call out besides the higher investment year-over-year that we already talked about?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Not really, Anna. I think the only thing I would say that we would expect the year-over-year growth to be somewhat balanced -- year-over-year growth rate somewhat balance the first half versus second half of the year.

Anna Kaminskaya -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Breindy Goldring -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

This is Breindy Goldring on for Joshua Pokrzywinski. Good morning.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Breindy Goldring -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

So looking at Q2 guidance with the moving investment, we come up with earnings down very slightly and EPS up a little. Is that the right way to think about it?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

I'm not going to provide any additional color than I already did with respect to timing of spend and year-over-year growth rates first half, second half. So I'm not going to provide more detail on the second quarter.

Breindy Goldring -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay. That's fine. Thank you.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Yes. Good morning --

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Rick.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Patrick, would you just -- could you just speak to -- there was $90 million of tariff headwind kind of heading into the year. And I think the commentary was half price -- offset would be half price and half supply chain improvements. In that price commentary, I believe Rockwell took a second price hike, I think in November. Could you just speak to maybe the stickiness of that hike and also the price capture at the top line in the first quarter.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, Rick. So, our price realization in the first quarter was about a point. And so we're on track to get close to a point and a half for the full year, which is what is in our guidance and our expectations. You're correct. So the $90 million was the gross annual impact, half of that we expect to offset with supply chain -- changes and negotiations with vendors. The other half offset with pricing. We had the annual price increase in August of each year as we always do. We had an off cycle price increase in October, and then we had an off cycle price increase in December. And those last two price increases, all relative to tariffs. We see -- we realize that the price increase that we were targeting associated with those last two price increases. And so that's why I said, we realized about a point in the first quarter. We expect a little bit more than that for the full year, just given the timing of those last two price increases.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay. Understood. And then just one question and it probably relates to the A&S op margin. The incremental there was quite high. And there wasn't a great deal of incremental sales growth, but at the end of the day, is that more mix around software sales, did they increase at a faster rate than Logix? Is there a mix in there, or is that -- is that a price -- that's more of the price capture than A&S? I'm curious how we delivered so much margin there?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, the way you can think about it there, Rick is that our spend was light as I mentioned earlier, and it was particularly the light in that segment.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

From a mix -- yes, from a mix point of view within that segment, Logix did actually quite well. So there was not a big mix driver within that segment.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay, because when you talk about -- and Blake, you had mentioned this Information Solutions and the Connected Services. My guess is the Information Solutions base probably outgrew Connected Services. I don't know if that's easy enough to parse through, but again, that seems like that would have helped the software FactoryTalk suite products sales within A&S.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think on balance the margin is between that bucket is at or slightly above the company average in -- over a period of time.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

If I look at the -- yes, go ahead, Rick.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Well, just again, I was just looking at the mix being more software friendly in A&S as the PTC agreement expands, is that going to be noticeable?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

I think it will be, but it's going to take a while, because when we resell some of that software or we add some of our software on top of that, it's on a subscription basis, Rick, and so therefore, it will start out really small. And so, obviously, we'd like to grow it as fast as possible, but it being subscription and not license sales, it's going to be slow and it's going to take some time before you'll see it have a mix effect.

Richard Eastman -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

I understand. Because it's a deferred component.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Very good. Thank you.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rick.

Vladimir Bystricky -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Good morning, guys, it's Vlad Bystricky on for Andy.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Vladimir Bystricky -- Citigroup -- Analyst

So can you guys talk a little bit more, I know you talked about Latin America -- the strength in Latin America. So can you just give a little more color on really what's driving that strength? Any particular countries and more about how you're thinking about the sustainability of the LatAm strength in 2019?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, a few comments in terms of the growth drivers in Latin America. Latin America for a long period of time has been a strong region for us. So there's a lot of diversity in the region in industries that we served well. One of the key starting points in Latin America is the backlog in mining. And so we talked last year about the big Codelco mining project as one example. We're starting to see some of that order come out in quarterly results. And so, that's a strong contributor for us. We also see continued growth in oil and gas, particularly in Mexico. And then finally, we've seen several quarters of good growth in Brazil as well. And so, I think those would be three of the key contributors to the continued performance in Latin America.

Vladimir Bystricky -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then just to circle back on the tariff impact for a moment. I know you talked about the pricing that you've put in. I think last quarter, you said about two-thirds of the supply chain adjustments were already in that execution phase. Can you talk about -- are all of the supply chain adjustments and vendor negotiations sort of now under way or in execution or do you still have more to do there to get to the amendment rule on tariffs?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

I think everything is being worked on, that doesn't mean that everything is buttoned up. But as I mentioned, we are on track, and our teams have done tremendous work on making that happen, which is why we continue to expect that for this fiscal year, the net impact will be zero.

Vladimir Bystricky -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Okay. Perfect. And then, I think, maybe one last one for me. I know you aren't disclosing financials on Emulate3D, but can you just talk more broadly about what you're seeing in terms of valuation multiples in the pipeline? Have you seen any movement there? Have you seen any valuations start to come in -- all with the recent market volatility?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

I think there's been in general across a broad portfolio of names out there, there will be some contraction based on the -- based on the macro.

Vladimir Bystricky -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much, guys.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Nicole DeBlase -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Yeah. Thanks, good morning.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Nicole DeBlase -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

So a couple of piggybacks on questions that have already been asked. First on China, I know you guys saw mid-single digit growth for the quarter. If you could kind of frame out what you expect for the full year?

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, we see China growing mid-single digits for the full year as well. And we talked before about life sciences which is really a macro trend across the world, but the Chinese companies are particularly rigorously adopting some of the new value, some of the software, again, that sits on top of the basic control systems. We see growth in tire, in China in the full year. We see growth in oil and gas in China, and then a little bit of growth in food and beverage as well.

Nicole DeBlase -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay. Understood. That's helpful. And then, piggybacking on the question on process. So I know you guys went through kind of what drove the growth this quarter. What happened within oil and gas, but growth did decelerate. I think it was up about 10% organically in the fourth quarter, it's now 5%. If you could just talk a little bit about the moving pieces from 4Q to 1Q?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I would look at, the majority of that is quarterly variability. We're not seeing a meaningful slowdown in any one area of that versus another. And again, this is one component of what we're offering to those process applications. The other main piece being the motor control as well. So I wouldn't look at that as a trend at this point.

Nicole DeBlase -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay. Understood. Thanks. I'll pass it on.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Ashay Gupta -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Ashay Gupta on for Joe.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Ashay Gupta -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Yes. Hey, Patrick, so you mentioned that investment spend was $10 million lighter than expected in the quarter. Of the other two items that you mentioned in the 4Q call that was supposed to be headwinds like ASC 606 and the impact of pricing. Can you just comment on how those two items came in versus your expectations going in?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So, as I believe I mentioned earlier on the call the earnings impact of 606 was as we expected, or so a few cents of negative impact. And then with respect to tariffs in November, we mentioned that we expected a headwind in the first quarter associated with tariffs. And that is exactly what we saw in the first quarter. So the net of price and cost was a small headwind in Q1. And we expect the net impact of tariffs to be zero for the full year. So those tariffs and 606 came in as expected basically in the first quarter.

Ashay Gupta -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Understood. And just secondly, I think in the beginning you guys commented that semis was a strong area in the quarter which is just surprising given some of the commentary we'd heard from semis players and some of your competitors. So like what's different like are you taking share and what's your outlook for semis for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think our comment about semi was specific to China where semi was up. From a global basis, semi was about flat for the first quarter. We've seen several years of good growth in semi. We expected this year and our guidance was a slower growth in semi, but mid-single digits. And the first quarter was about flat, but with some growth in China, as Blake mentioned.

Ashay Gupta -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

John Walsh -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

John Walsh -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

So I guess maybe just one question here to piggyback off of some of the earlier price questions. If I just kind of go through your K and look at what price has done in the last couple of years per your commentary, looks like it was a little bit less than a point in '17 and then about 50 basis points in '18 and I do the rough math here on what you're talking about comes from tariff versus organic price, it looks like we're going to tick up a little bit above that 50 basis points you probably realized in '18. So wondering if this is all just rounding or if you're actually starting to see some real underlying price traction outside of kind of the tariff impacts where you're just pushing the price through the channel?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I would say, it's both. You're right. Last year we realized about half a point in price. We did mention I believe that we were targeting for a somewhat higher price increase in fiscal '19, given generally increasing input costs leave alone the impact of tariffs and so our -- we targeted a larger price increase given higher headwind from input costs. And on top of that, it is of course the tariffs and some of the price increases that we have implemented as a result of that. And so, in total, we will realize more price this year, that's our expectation then last year as I said about a point and a half. This includes not only the price from the tariffs, but also call it, our base price increase, our base price realization will be a little bit higher than what it was last year. So it's both, we realized a little bit more price from our, call it our annual price increase. And on top of that, there is the selective price increases related to the tariffs.

John Walsh -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yes, no, got you. And then I guess I was trying to get at maybe some value pricing as you move the portfolio more into your connected enterprise and what you're able to realize on that front kind of absent the general inflation and tariff, what kind of the value add pricing you were getting if you're starting to see any kind of tick up in that relative to where you've been historically?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

As we come out with new products software and capabilities, obviously, we tried to price it appropriately, knowing that there is still some competition out there.

John Walsh -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got you. Great. Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, John. Operator, we'll take one last question.

Scott Graham -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. I -- like I think others here, had a number of earnings this morning, so I've jumped off and on the call, so forgive me if I have -- I'm double asking a question here. On the EMEA, organic down 0.7%. Would you be able to split for us, Europe versus Middle East and Africa there? And the driver of whatever happened in Europe?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I believe that the way you can think about these mature markets in EMEA -- no, emerging countries in EMEA generally perform better than the mature countries in that region.

Scott Graham -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

So, would you say that the matures were maybe down mid-single

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Say again?

Scott Graham -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Would you say that the matures were down mid-single digit or maybe low single -- something?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

There is a range there. The way I would say this is, there's some of the mature countries would be below the EMEA average and some of the emerging countries would be a little bit better. Obviously, mature countries still account for the majority of our business in that region.

Scott Graham -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Understood. Thank you. And on oil and gas, I know that you're a little bit more tilted toward the upstream. I was just wondering if -- what your customers were saying given North America, first half of the year kind of looks a little dicey where capital spending goes with some of these upstream guys. What are you seeing in North America and elsewhere in your upstream business in oil for the next six to nine months?

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Yes. We continue to see growth in oil and gas, mid-single digits growth for the year. You're right, a little more than half of our business is upstream with the remainder split between midstream and downstream. We continue to see strength in the Permian. And one of the comments because we're not as dependent on the big mega projects regardless of the price of oil, people are going to be looking for productivity in their operations and that's really our sweet spot either with the solutions or with individual products as people find ways to make even more efficient their production operations. And so we continue to see that as a source of growth for us, including the US.

Scott Graham -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Patrick Goris -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Steven Etzel -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Okay. Thanks. Now I'll turn it back to Blake for a few final comments.

Blake Moret -- Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks for everyone's questions. I just want to summarize, the first quarter was a great start to the year. We delivered strong operating and financial performance. We're executing on our key initiatives and our strategy is working. Steve?

Steven Etzel -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Okay. That concludes today's call. Thank you for joining us. You may now disconnect.

