Rockwell Automation Launches New ROK in Action Global Volunteer Program and Platform

MILWAUKEE, January 13, 2021, /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has launched ROK in Action, a new global volunteer program and platform that makes it easier for employees to take action and create lasting change in their communities.

With an online portal accessible from a smartphone or computer, Rockwell employees can find and sign up for local volunteer opportunities, track their volunteer time, and earn Dollars for Doers rewards. Employees can then direct their rewards to eligible nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) of their choice. ROK in Action also makes it possible for employees to volunteer during working hours with up to 24 hours volunteer paid time off annually.

“ROK in Action builds on Rockwell’s strong spirit of community outreach and volunteerism,” said Rockwell’s Patricia Contreras, vice president of Public Affairs. “This new program offers an ongoing opportunity to tap into the skills and passions of our people to make an impact, solve real challenges, and expand human possibility.”

Eligible Rockwell employees can amplify the impact of their volunteer and philanthropic support through the company’s blended matching gift program, which provides an annual allowance of $5,000 to match employees’ financial contributions and volunteer time rewards to approved NGOs.

Rockwell is piloting ROK in Action this year for eligible employees in Australia, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.S., with further global expansion planned in 2023.

Learn more about how Rockwell and its employees support their local communities.

