Rockwell Automation Named as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th Time

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, March 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

This is the 14th time Rockwell has been included on this prestigious list which honors companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"We’re proud to once again accept this recognition by Ethisphere, which highlights our commitment to ethics and integrity," said Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. “We’re doing extraordinary things for our industrial customers. We approach these challenges with passion because what we do is essential to making the work more productive and more sustainable.”

Ethics and integrity are among Rockwell’s highest scoring drivers of employee engagement, nurtured and cultivated through a robust commitment and a strong “speak up” mindset, including the company’s long-standing Ombuds program. Rockwell also requires 100% of its Board of Directors, employees, and contractors to complete an Annual Ethics Training, which is updated each year.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community.”

Rockwell was one of only 136 honorees recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. View the full list of 2022 honorees. Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

Story continues

Learn more about Rockwell’s commitment to ethics and integrity.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rockwell-automation-named-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-ethical-companies-for-the-14th-time-946830240