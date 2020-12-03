Rockwell Automation Reaffirms Commitment to Carbon-Neutrality Through Accelerating Smart, Safe and Sustainable Manufacturing at 29th Automation Fair(R) At Home

·5 min read

The first hybrid live and virtual Automation Fair At Home saw over 40,000 participants registered from 146 countries and featured speakers include PartnerNetwork™ representatives from Cisco, Cytiva, ExxonMobil, Gartner, Microsoft, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, along with its PartnerNetwork™, held its 29th signature industry showcase event, Automation Fair® At Home, November 16-20, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the event had been dynamically re-imagined as a primarily virtual experience to safeguard customer, partner, and employee health and safety, with all content from the event available on-demand now until June 2021.

Rockwell Automation Reaffirms Commitment to Carbon-Neutrality Through Accelerating Smart, Safe and Sustainable Manufacturing at 29th Automation Fair At Home
Rockwell Automation Reaffirms Commitment to Carbon-Neutrality Through Accelerating Smart, Safe and Sustainable Manufacturing at 29th Automation Fair At Home
Rockwell Automation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)
Rockwell Automation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation)

Automation Fair At Home showcases the newest products, solutions, and services in industrial automation and digital transformation. Due to the hybrid nature of this year's event, attendees across different time zones and geographies had access to over 175 engaging educational opportunities and over 90 exhibits, through livestreams and on-demand video recordings. The agenda included engaging hands-on labs, training sessions focused on the newest hardware and software technologies, industry-focused forums, and more.

Commenting on the event, Blake Moret, CEO and Chairman, Rockwell Automation, said, "The acquisition of ASEM S.r.l and Kalypso, as well as partnerships with Microsoft, PTC, and others, make our ecosystem the best in the industry. This partner ecosystem combined with our technology and domain expertise allow us to say that there is no one better positioned to add value at the convergence of IT, and operational OT technology for our customers. We bring the Connected Enterprise to life for customers around the world and across a wide variety of industries. And during these times it's especially important to look at the ways we increase the resilience, agility, and sustainability of our customers."

He added, "Sustainability is at the forefront of Rockwell Automation and our customers' minds. We are committed to a carbon-neutral future, helping our customers achieve their own sustainability goals such as increased energy efficiency, recycling to play a role in the circular economy, and renewables."

This year's Automation Fair At Home drew particular attention to the unique challenges facing the sector, with Rockwell Automation making a series of announcements aimed at bolstering the resilience, agility and sustainability of industrial manufacturers. To help companies innovate faster and more sustainability through an integrated digital engagement model, Rockwell Automation launched LifecycleIQ Services, and announced the expansion of its cybersecurity certifications and product line to combat industrial cyberthreats. The company also announced the acquisition of Fiix Inc. in line with its software strategy, to enhance productivity and efficiency through maintenance and operational insights.

Scott Wooldridge, President of Asia-Pacific at Rockwell Automation, said, "With its rapid urbanisation, growing middle-class population and talent pool, Asia-Pacific is already a global manufacturing hub, and the sector continues to be one of the region's key growth drivers."

"The Asia-Pacific operations from Rockwell Automation are of strategic interest to our global business and we want to partner with established and emerging enterprises and industries across all local markets to help them make the digital leap; facilitating the region's economic recovery from the pandemic," he continued.

Other highlights of the event, also available on-demand, included keynote Perspectives into YOUR next, Rockwell Automation Experience virtual tours and Bold Conversations panel discussions:

Virtual Tours: The Rockwell Automation Experience

  • The Rockwell Automation Experience enables participants to virtually tour three newly designed spaces at the Rockwell Automation Milwaukee headquarters: Digital Engineering Hall, Digital Thread Experience, and Products & Technology Showcase.

  • The Digital Engineering Hall tour features machine design, operations, and maintenance, with an end-to-end demonstration of a digital engineering project.

  • The Digital Thread Experience uses a real-world example to help attendees visualize moving from siloed operations to a digitally connected enterprise.

  • The Products & Technology Showcase features the latest Rockwell Automation innovations in control, information and lifecycle services. After each tour, participants can discuss products and technology with Rockwell Automation experts.

Bold Conversations

  • Beyond updates on industrial automation, a segment of the event was dedicated towards tackling broader industry and societal issues, with Rockwell Automation executives sharing personal experiences and thought leadership on addressing these subjects

  • Topics discussed include: Inclusive Leadership During the Time of the Pandemic, Equity in Early STEM Education, Combatting Microaggressions in the Workplace, Inclusive Workplaces in a Divisive World, and more.

To attend Automation Fair At Home On-Demand, free online registration is required here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Automation Fair, Automation Fair At Home and PlantPAx are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing, and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance, and meet sustainability objectives.

Media contact

Georgina Purdy
Ogilvy
+65-8870-6755
Georgina.Purdy@ogilvy.com

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

Latest Stories

  • Scott Atlas, the perfect Trump official, steps down

    Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial White House coronavirus adviser, left federal employ much the same way he entered it: with an appearance on Fox News.

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."

  • Schumer, Pelosi ask McConnell to work with bipartisan Senate group's pandemic relief framework

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Wednesday that the proposal unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators Tuesday should be the foundation for congressional negotiations on a new, COVID-19 pandemic relief bill.The $908 billion package — championed by the likes of Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is somewhere in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been tinkering with, both in terms of total cost and content. So, while Pelosi and Schumer don't appear to be officially endorsing the centrist bill, they do see it as a starting point.> Schumer and Pelosi offer stamp of approval to bipartisan $908 billion COVID relief plan: "[W]e believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations." pic.twitter.com/MibORv1VEa> > — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 2, 2020McConnell was less enthusiastic about the compromise when he addressed it Tuesday since he's more confident the White House will sign off on his bill. His version includes fewer sticking points for Republicans, so it's unclear if he'll be swayed at all by Democrats' willingness to work with the framework.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Ron Johnson Responds to Claim That He Privately Admitted Biden Win

    Senator Ron Johnson pushed back Wednesday against allegations that he has admitted privately that Joe Biden won the presidential election but refuses to do so publicly due to political concerns, saying his statements have always been consistent.Mark Becker, former chairman for the Brown County Republican Party, wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in the The Bulwark claiming that Johnson admitted that Biden won during a private phone call last month, but said he would not say as much publicly because it would be "political suicide.""Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker wrote. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."Becker said the "war that leaders of the GOP such as Senator Johnson are waging on the very foundations of our democracy" spurred his decision to publish details about his November 14 phone call with the Wisconsin Republican senator.Johnson dismissed the op-ed's accusations against him on Wednesday, saying the article "should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored.”“I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said in a statement emailed to National Review.On Tuesday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election, Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” his evidence that no mass voter fraud occurred, saying there are “enough suspicions” and “irregularities" to warrant questions about the process.Meanwhile, a growing group of GOP senators is calling on President Trump to concede the election as his legal team fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud and runs out of legal avenues to challenge the vote tallies.Becker, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump over the past four years, says he endorsed and campaigned for Johnson's unsuccessful opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, during their 2016 Senate race in Wisconsin.

  • Trump family urges U.S. appeals court to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration

    A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people. The lawyer, Thomas McCarthy, told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan the plaintiffs were "done in by the allegations of their own complaint," and that their proposed class action concerning the multi-level marketing company American Communications Network belonged in arbitration. Four plaintiffs, including a hospice worker, accused Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and an affiliate of their family company of promoting ACN in exchange for millions of dollars in secret payments from 2005 to 2015.

  • 155 MPs write to Carrie Lam, asking her to advocate for better rights for the 'Hong Kong 12'

    An international coalition of more than 150 parliamentarians has urged Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, to guarantee a fair legal process for 12 young people who were detained in China in August after allegedly trying to flee the former British colony to reach Taiwan by sea. The open letter issued on Tuesday by 155 politicians from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Myanmar and multiple European nations adds weight to a global campaign that has sprung up since the so-called “Hong Kong 12” were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard and jailed in the mainland city of Shenzhen. They were facing accusations of illegally crossing the border between Hong Kong and China. The group had tried to escape Hong Kong by speedboat, fearing political persecution amid an ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy activists and the introduction in June of a draconian national security law. The law punishes broadly defined crimes such as “secession” with up to life in prison. Beijing imposed the law to curb year-long anti-government protests. Hong Kong's Security Bureau has said all 12 were suspected of committing crimes including manufacturing or possessing explosives, arson and rioting in Hong Kong. The group consists of unnamed individuals aged 16 to 33. Signatories to the letter, who include Tom Tugendhat, the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, and fellow MPs Iain Duncan Smith, Damian Green, Hilary Benn and John McDonnell, have appealed to Ms Lam to intervene to bring the group back to Hong Kong to face trial in local courts.

  • Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist

    All day, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has been hyping the huge revelations the group would be releasing from their latest stunt. In a dramatic video posted Tuesday morning, the conservative activist could be seen unmuting himself and informing CNN chief Jeff Zucker, “We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months and recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions, if you have a minute.”“Do you still feel you are the most trusted name in news?” he asked. “Because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. I mean, we’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”“Thank you for your comments,” Zucker replied, dryly. “So everybody, in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later.”So what were the supposedly shocking comments O’Keefe uncovered? According to his group’s Tuesday night release, the most damning thing anyone on CNN’s editorial team did was accuse Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist.“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson,” a man Project Veritas identified as CNN digital VP of global programming Marcus Mabry says in one tape. “Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson's show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night.”Not exactly news for anyone who watches Carlson’s nightly show, including some of his own Fox News colleagues who said as much earlier this year.Without mentioning Project Veritas, Carlson attacked Mabry directly on that show Tuesday night for “lecturing” media companies about the value of diversity. The host laughed out loud at the notion that “there’s a lot of work to do” to make newsrooms more diverse.CNN’s PR Twitter account, meanwhile, responded to Project Veritas with this message: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” though it’s unclear what laws the group may have broken.Later, that same account revealed that Mabry was not even the staffer who made those comments about Carlson. “James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as ‘Marcus Mabry’ is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy.” The other big revelation from Project Veritas appeared to be that Zucker did not want his staff to “normalize” President Donald Trump’s delusional claims about the election.“This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not, I don’t know,” Zucker said. “But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”“You know, this is what we've come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we're in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with,” he added. “I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”It appears that for Project Veritas, pointing out the reality unfolding in front of Americans’ eyes, whether on Fox News or in the White House, is proof of CNN’s supposed bias. But if anything, their big sting is likely to endear Zucker to those who still like to blame him for elevating Trump during the 2016 campaign.Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Sidney Powell, the Trump Lawyer ‘Too Insane’ for Tucker CarlsonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander praised for bipartisan efforts as he bids farewell

    As Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) bid farewell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, the retiring lawmaker received a standing ovation from the rest of the upper chamber.In an emotional speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Alexander is "leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here."> WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gets emotional while speaking on Sen. Lamar Alexander: "You're leaving this body and those of us in it and the nation it exists to serve stronger and better because you were here." pic.twitter.com/JKqBpefAM5> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020Veteran Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), also heaped praise on Alexander. Schumer, referring to Alexander as his friend, said he "will leave this chamber with a legacy that every senator should be proud of," emphasizing instances in which he's reached across the aisle despite potential personal political cost.Feinstein, meanwhile, said "I truly have come to appreciate Sen. Alexander's fairness, interest in solving problems, and his bipartisanship. Most of all, I so appreciate your friendship."In his final address, Alexander said the Senate needs "a change of behavior" resulting in lawmakers ceasing to block each other's amendments. > Not something you see often -- bipartisan standing ovation on Senate floor for retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander after he wraps up farewell address, which featured a heavy emphasis on his cross-aisle relationships and bipartisan accomplishments, especially on education issues> > -- Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • What a Biden focus on ‘American values’ means for ties with Russia

    President-elect Biden's choice of Antony Blinken for secretary of state has served notice: Alliances and values are again US priorities.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • AP PHOTOS: Animal attacks taking their toll in Kashmir

    Amid the long-raging deadly strife in Indian-controlled Kashmir, another conflict is silently taking its toll on the Himalayan region’s residents: the conflict between man and wild animals. According to official data, at least 67 people have been killed and 940 others injured in the past five years in attacks by wild animals in the famed Kashmir Valley, a vast collection of alpine forests, connected wetlands and waterways known as much for its idyllic vistas as for its decades-long armed conflict between Indian troops and rebels. The Himalayan black bear is at the heart of this trouble.

  • Venezuela's Guaido rightful leader despite assembly vote, Chile says

    Juan Guaido will still be Venezuela's legitimate head of state even if he loses his seat as head of the country's parliament on Sunday, Chile's foreign minister said on Tuesday, saying the Dec. 6 vote for a new assembly lacked any credibility. Opposition leader Guaido is recognised by dozens of countries, including the United States and most of the European Union (EU), as the nation's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. "We assign no legitimacy to the elections next Sunday," Chile's Foreign Minister Andres Allamand told reporters during a visit to Brussels, where he met EU lawmakers and diplomats.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • ‘I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this’: Georgia election official speaks out about threats against staff

    On Tuesday Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office spoke forcefully against&nbsp;post-election threats and rhetoric directed at election staff.

  • Thousands flee as activity in Indonesian volcanoes increases

    Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) down the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday, triggering panic among villagers, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman. The 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain in Lumajang district is the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely island of Java.

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

    President Trump will sign Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) coronavirus stimulus proposal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday.McConnell announced what appears to be a tweaked version of his previous $500 billion deal on Tuesday, just hours after a group of bipartisan senators put forward a $908 billion proposal. McConnell hasn't revealed many details of his bill yet, but it does include school choice tax credits, a proposal blocking the federal government from using unspent CARES Act funding, and other GOP priorities.Mnuchin made no mention of the bipartisan senators' bill, nor of a "secret deal" Democratic leaders reportedly put forward. The bipartisan bill's price tag was similar to the package McConnell shot down in July, but repurposes funds from the CARES Act, meaning only half the figure is new money. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) meanwhile gave Republicans what Schumer called a "private proposal" on Monday night. No further meetings between Democrats and the White House are on the docket.COVID-19 relief bill negotiations have been stalled for months, with the last CARES Act expiring at the end of July. Boosted unemployment benefits ended then, but a slate of other unemployment protections and tax propositions will expire at the end of the year without action.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

  • Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracy

    The pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.