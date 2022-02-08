Rockwell Automation Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

MILWAUKEE

MILWAUKEE, February 8, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) announced today the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report.

“Amid a pandemic that is stretching into a third year, we are making significant progress on our most important goals, including efforts to make our company, customers, and communities more sustainable,” wrote Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret in the report’s introductory letter. “In some ways, these efforts were accelerated by world events as we continue to act with urgency to make a difference. We’re transforming our company to meet the biggest industrial challenges of today and tomorrow.”

With metrics and stories, Rockwell’s 2021 Sustainability Report highlights a number of actions, including:

  • An expanded corporate sustainability team and function with additional investment and resources to elevate and align Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts companywide

  • Enhanced and expanded sustainability solutions with a focus on energy, water, and waste to help Rockwell customers achieve their sustainability goals

  • Use of Rockwell technologies and expertise to drive sustainable innovations in vital industries including solar, steel, and packaging

  • Numerous projects underway as part of Rockwell’s own pursuit of carbon neutrality Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions by 2030

“A company’s value is only the sum of the ongoing, combined efforts of its people,” Moret said. “Our top priority is creating a healthy and safe environment where all people can and want to do their very best work. Our workplace is more flexible and diverse than ever before.”

The report describes several initiatives launched to support employee well-being and culture, including:

  • Appointment of Rockwell’s first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

  • New programs and resources, including Culture Workshops and Managing Across Difference training

  • Upgraded employee benefits, including new Caregiver Leave benefit and expanded Parental Leave for U.S. employees

  • A new global volunteer program -- ROK in Action -- that includes paid time off for employees to serve in their communities and Dollars for Doers rewards to support causes important to them

The report also notes how the need for a diverse and future-ready workforce remains a major priority for Rockwell and its manufacturing and technology peers. As such, the company further expanded its support of community, academic, and training programs focused on providing all students and participants with increased access to STEM education and career opportunities.

Read Rockwell’s 2021 Sustainability Report and review its other its other ESG disclosure reports at the company’s newly redesigned sustainability section of its website. The user-friendly section also provides more details about Rockwell’s sustainability strategy and the company’s latest ESG-related news and milestones.

