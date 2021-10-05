Rockwell Automation Technology Helps Meet Increased Food Bank Demand

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, October 5, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Food banks experienced high demand during the pandemic with an estimated one in six Americans facing hunger, according to a recent article from trade publication Packaging World.

The article featured Transylvania Vocational Services (TVS), which manufactures and packages dry food products for U.S. food pantries while also providing meaningful employment to people with disabilities.

To increase production of its instant non-fat dry milk to better serve food banks, TVS upgraded its obsolete bagging system with a new one from Triangle Package Machinery equipped with Rockwell Automation technology.

The article noted the new system helped TVS more than double its production, as well as lower waste and improve sanitation. Within 60 days of commissioning, production of powdered milk increased from 20,000 to more than 50,000 pounds per day and from about 45 zipper bags to 70 bags per minute.

Steve Green, director of plant operations for TVS, was quoted in the article saying, “This capacity increase has meaningful impact in that the additional output alone provides close to a million incremental gallons of fluid milk per month, when reconstituted, for needy Americans seeking nutrition from food pantries.”

Learn more how Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is helping food and beverage operations use smart sustainable manufacturing to improve yield, productivity, and efficiency.

