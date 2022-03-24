Rockwell Automation's Chief Supply Chain Officer on Industry Challenges and Increasing Diversity

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

Ernest Nicolas, Chief Supply Chain Officer and senior vice president, Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) Chief Supply Chain Officer and Senior Vice President Ernest Nicolas was a recent guest on the University of Wisconsin’s EPod podcast, which features interviews with some of the brightest minds in engineering about exciting ideas at the forefront of the field.

Nicolas discussed current challenges facing the supply chain industry including the urgent need to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the profession. He believes the lack of diversity in some supply chain functions is due to a lack of exposure.

“You’ve got to see it to be it,” Nicolas said. “I take very seriously as a chief supply chain officer that I am a C-suite executive, but I am also Black. I’m part of an underrepresented group, and I know what that means. There are a lot of people who look at me and for them, I am hope. I am a chance. I am a potential opportunity. They say, ‘If Ernest can get there, I can get there as well.’”

Listen to the full episode featuring Nicholas or read the transcript. Learn more about career opportunities at Rockwell.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rockwell-automations-chief-supply-chain-officer-on-industry-challenges-and-increasing-diversity-301217692