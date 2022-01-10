Rockwell Automation's Pursuit of Carbon Neutrality Underway With 19 Energy Reduction Projects

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s global energy reduction projects include a renewable energy program that provides green energy with zero emissions to its Katowice, Poland manufacturing campus.

MILWAUKEE, January 10, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) completed 10 global energy conservation projects in fiscal year 2021 that are projected to eliminate more than 4,500 metric tons of CO 2 annually. The impact will be equivalent to taking more than 1,000 cars off the road and saving enough energy to power more than 600 homes. This momentum will move the company toward its goal of carbon neutrality Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions by 2030.

“We’re pursuing best practices and new opportunities to reduce energy as well as using our own systems and technologies,” said Rockwell’s Majo Thurman, director of Environment, Health & Safety. “We’re making progress and we’re on our path toward our 2030 goal.”

Rockwell projects included a multi-year renewable energy program in Europe with Tauron Polska Energia to provide green energy with zero emissions to Rockwell’s Katowice manufacturing campus in Poland. The Katowice plant also upgraded to LED lighting on its production floor.

At Rockwell’s Milton Keynes location in the United Kingdom, the company installed a heat reflective film and perimeter around two of the facility’s buildings to eliminate the greenhouse warming effect during the summer and improve cooling and heating system efficiency. At its nearby Bletchley location, Rockwell upgraded and added additional warehouse heaters and boilers, and installed heat screens to reduce radiant heat transfer.

In Sahibabad, India and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell removed, replaced, and optimized various pieces of equipment, including transformers and air compressors. The company also completed lighting upgrades in Milwaukee as well as at Rockwell’s Mayfield Heights, Ohio location.

Another nine energy conservation projects are underway for a further reduction of 2,100 metric tons including seeking LEED Gold (Commercial Interiors) certification for Rockwell’s newly-relocated China headquarters office in Shanghai. LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. In Harbin, China, Rockwell is replacing an outside wall with a thicker and lower heat transfer coefficient wall.

Lastly, the company has additional lighting, HVAC, and other equipment upgrades in process at its Katowice, Poland and Mayfield Heights and Twinsburg, Ohio facilities. Looking ahead, Rockwell has a dozen projects in its approval pipeline including pursuing steam recovery as a heat source.

Most of Rockwell’s emissions are indirect Scope 2 emissions generated by utilities from the electricity the company uses to light, heat, and cool its buildings.

Learn more about Rockwell’s sustainability strategy and priorities.

