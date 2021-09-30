Rockwell Automaton Adds Free Membership to Calm App As New Employee Benefit

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, September 30, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Negative emotions — worry, stress, anger and sadness — among employees across the world reached record levels last year according to Gallup’s State of The Global Workplace 2021 Report. The Report found that roughly 7 in 10 employees are struggling or suffering, rather than thriving, in their overall lives.

Mental health and well-being matter at Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) where employee health and safety come first, always. The company’s employee research echoes global findings. Well-being and balance have surfaced as critical priorities as employees face multiple demands at work, home, from customers, and in their communities.

As a new employee benefit to help manage stress and anxiety, improve focus and sleep, and build resilience, Rockwell has added a free premium membership for employees and their family members to Calm, the world’s number one app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation.

The Calm app membership is among the latest in a series of holistic benefits and programs Rockwell offers to support employee physical, financial, and mental well-being. This includes a free, global, and confidential Employee Assistance Program.

Learn more about how Rockwell Automation supports its employees at the company’s Careers and Sustainability websites.

