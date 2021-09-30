Rockwell Automaton Adds Free Membership to Calm App As New Employee Benefit

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, September 30, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Negative emotions — worry, stress, anger and sadness — among employees across the world reached record levels last year according to Gallup’s State of The Global Workplace 2021 Report. The Report found that roughly 7 in 10 employees are struggling or suffering, rather than thriving, in their overall lives.

Mental health and well-being matter at Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) where employee health and safety come first, always. The company’s employee research echoes global findings. Well-being and balance have surfaced as critical priorities as employees face multiple demands at work, home, from customers, and in their communities.

As a new employee benefit to help manage stress and anxiety, improve focus and sleep, and build resilience, Rockwell has added a free premium membership for employees and their family members to Calm, the world’s number one app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation.

The Calm app membership is among the latest in a series of holistic benefits and programs Rockwell offers to support employee physical, financial, and mental well-being. This includes a free, global, and confidential Employee Assistance Program.

Learn more about how Rockwell Automation supports its employees at the company’s Careers and Sustainability websites.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rockwell-automaton-adds-free-membership-to-calm-app-as-new-employee-benefit-435113529

