Rockwell man charged with indecent liberties with a child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rockwell man is facing charges following an indecent liberties case involving a child, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The investigation began after a report was filed with the Department of Social Services regarding sexual abuse involving a female juvenile by Rockwell resident Edwin Aguilera-Quiroz, 41. Evidence was obtained the suspect was arrested on Tuesday and now faces charges that include indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse.

He was held on a $250,000 secured bond. No court date has been given.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.