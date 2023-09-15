Rockwood, Somerset County, man charged with rape of a child

The sexual assaults began when the child was 9 and continued multiple times until spring of this year when the child turned 12, the preteen told a forensic interviewer at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.

The forensic interview occurred on Aug. 15, twelve days after Joseph Ray Stevanus called the Somerset County Crisis Center for suicidal thoughts "because of an ongoing criminal investigation," according to Trooper Kasey Frank in a probable-cause affidavit.

The 40-year-old Rockwood man "openly disclosed that he did molest (a young child). He stated it happened because he was on a lot of medications after he had COVID," according to the affidavit.

On Monday, Stevanus waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Somerset District Judge Ken Johnson.

The child told the forensic inteviewer Sara Buterbaugh that the memory of the first time was vague and that the child did not "know it was wrong at first." The child remembered that the last time was in May of this year, Frank wrote.

Stevanus is charged with eight felonies. Among them are rape of child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 13 years old and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

The defendant is in Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the court docket. His attorney is Somerset County Public Defender Director Tiffany Stanley. His next court appearance will more likely be when he is officially arraigned in Somerset County Court.

