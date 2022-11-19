Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.155

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.155 per share on the 15th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 2.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Rocky Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Rocky Brands was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 42.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Rocky Brands Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.62. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Rocky Brands has grown earnings per share at 43% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Rocky Brands' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Rocky Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Is Rocky Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

