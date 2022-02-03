Rocky Comfort man receives plea deal in drug and gun case

Feb. 3—A 35-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated in a plea deal dismissing a felony weapon charge.

Anthony C. Miller, of Rocky Comfort, took the plea offer Monday before Judge Dean Dankelson and will be sentenced March 28. His plea agreement limits the sentences he might receive to four years on the possession count and six months for driving while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted May 21, 2020, on Interstate 44 by a Jasper County deputy who saw the vehicle Miller was driving drift across the highway's fog lines several times, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Miller's watery eyes, the deputy's observation of several empty liquor shooter bottles in the back of the vehicle and the defendant's difficulties in performing sobriety tests led to his arrest and the discovery of 45.6 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles in the vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The deputy also allegedly found a .40-caliber handgun in the center console of the car.