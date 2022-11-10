Rocky Comfort man to stand trial on child abuse, domestic assault charges

Nov. 10—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County judge decided Wednesday that a Rocky Comfort man should be tried on charges that he used a stun gun on his stepson, beat his wife, and stalked and terrorized his family.

Judge John LePage ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Tommas J. McGuire, 47, to stand trial on counts of child abuse, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and stalking. The judge set a Thursday hearing for the defendant's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division.

The charges pertain to a series of acts committed by McGuire in July.

The McDonald County sheriff's office initially arrested the defendant in a stalking case when he showed up at the home of a woman with whom his wife and children had sought refuge from his alleged abuse July 16. The woman told deputies that he called her seven times and sent 22 text messages to her demanding access to his family.

His wife told a deputy two days later that he had struck her with his fists and various objects several times in the past, including July 14, and that he also had been abusing his stepson.

Interviews of his wife, stepson and the couple's other two children led to disclosures other physical abuse, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

His wife told investigators that he had threatened to kill the whole family by burning their house down with them in it or booby-trapping it with bombs to prevent them from leaving him. She said that six or seven months previously he had brandished a pistol about in front of her and the children while threatening to commit suicide and demanding that she kill him with the gun.

She said at one point he had gone into their bathroom and discharged the gun into the wall or ceiling.