Rocky Comfort man takes plea offer on bad check, firearm charges

Dec. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges filed when Joplin police arrested him five years ago in a bad check case and discovered that he was in possession of a firearm as a felon.

Matthew E. Catlin, of Rocky Comfort, entered a plea of guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to counts of passing a bad check and unlawful possession of a firearm in an agreement that he will be assessed a suspended sentences if he pays full restitution in the case prior to a sentencing hearing April 19.

Judge Kevin Selby delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal pending the sentencing hearing.

The charges pertain to an arrest Oct. 30, 2017, after a salesman at S&H Farm Supply in Joplin reported that Catlin had paid for a lawn mower with a check on an account that the bank had reported having insufficient funds to cover.

The defendant was contacted by police at a Joplin truck stop later the same day while still in possession of the mower. A probable-cause affidavit states that Catlin — who has prior felony conviction — also was in possession of a firearm at the time.