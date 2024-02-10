Rocky Hanna: Finding a financial balancing act that benefits student, school needs

Seven years ago, I made a commitment to eliminate wasteful spending and to push more resources down to our schools, teachers, classrooms, and into salary increases for all our employees. Every year I have made good on this commitment.

This year, under our current proposal to the Leon Classroom Teachers Association, we have committed up to a 7% pay increase based on the number of years of teaching experience. If this offer is accepted, over the last seven years, the beginning teacher salary in Leon County will have increased by $11,000 ($36,500-$47,500) or 30%.

Representatives from the Leon Classroom Teacher Association attend the Leon County School Board meeting Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Veteran teachers will have received an average annual increase of over $1,500 per year. All teachers will then be making over $1,000 more, per month, today than they did seven years ago. Also, teachers now receive two more planning days and two additional paid holidays per year bringing the total number of paid holidays to eight which is more than any other district in the state.

Over the last seven years we have allocated an additional $4 million per year to our schools for materials and supplies, instructional technology, furniture, and equipment, and to fund arts and athletic programs to offset the cost for parents. We have also committed another $4 million per year for increased staffing at our schools. In total that’s over $8 million per year given back to our schools to support the education of our children.

It is one of my foundational beliefs that teaching is the greatest profession in the world. Not only was I once a teacher, but I’m married to one. Every day I see hard working, caring and dedicated individuals who wake up every morning to make a difference in a child’s life.

And the fact is crystal clear to everyone—teachers should earn more money! This has been an ongoing national and state issue. Sad to say, on a national scale, Florida ranks 48th in average teacher salaries across the U.S.

To make matters worse, the state is now committing up to $4 billion to fund Family Empowerment Scholarships (school vouchers) for private and homeschool programs. This is the largest shift in public money to private schools in state history. Imagine what could be done to properly compensate teachers throughout the state if that $4 billion was reallocated to support teacher salary increases.

Every school district in America is also coming to grips with the end of COVID relief funding from the federal government. In our district, we invested those dollars in people. We funded additional guidance counselors and school social workers in our schools to help students dealing with mental health issues since the pandemic. We added academic interventionists at each school to work alongside our teachers to help students who have fallen behind academically by providing one-on-one help with reading and math. At the end of this school year, however, the money for these positions goes away.

Budgeting both an increase in salaries beyond our current proposal and being able to keep these positions is a balancing act that no one wants to perform. Unfortunately, that is the current challenge we are faced with. We have worked hard to ensure that many of these positions will remain. That takes recurring money, and we must plan accordingly. We must take a measured approach moving forward to ensure that our students, teachers, and district are set up for future success.

After school safety, the greatest responsibility I have as superintendent is to account for and protect the financial resources of the district. I am proud of the fact that in my tenure we have had zero audit findings from the Office of the Auditor General. I will continue to follow through on my fiscal commitments and responsibilities while balancing the needs of our employees and our students.

I am hopeful that we can come together and be solution-oriented because the future—our children—depend on it.

Rocky Hanna 2023

Rocky Hanna is superintendent of Leon County Schools.

