Rocky Hill man gets 5 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl

A Rocky Hill man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, according to federal authorities.

Sean Thomas, 32, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 4 years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

Federal authorities, citing court documents and statements made in court, said that Hartford police were investigating Thomas and others for distributing fentanyl and marijuana in 2020. “As part of the investigation, an undercover officer purchased marijuana from an employee at Puff Paradise, a smoke shop on New Britain Avenue owned by Thomas,” federal authorities said in a statement.

In June 2020, in “anticipation of executing multiple search warrants,” investigators conducted surveillance on Thomas as he drove from Rocky Hill to Hartford’s Kenneth Street, then got into a Dodge Durango, according to federal authorities.

“Believing that Thomas was conducting a narcotics transaction, detectives approached the Durango,” federal authorities said in the statement. “Tafarie Green, the driver of the vehicle, accelerated and drove straight at the detectives who jumped out of the way. Green then drove at a high rate of speed onto a sidewalk and through two chain link fences before he crashed into a tree. "

Green fled, but Thomas was apprehended and a search of Puff Paradise turned up about three pounds of marijuana, the statement said. A “search of Thomas’s residence revealed more than 100 grams of unpackaged fentanyl, approximately 3,500 bags of packaged fentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, and $16,511 in cash.”

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl on Jan 20, the statement said.

Green was arrested on July 13, 2020 and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, the statement said. He was sentenced to 62 months in prison on August 31, 2021.