After Rocky Mount tornado, Pfizer restarts production. But drug shortages could linger.

More than two months after a 150 mph tornado ripped through the Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount, raising nationwide concerns of medicine supply shortages, the pharmaceutical giant says it has restarted most of its manufacturing lines.

“This expedited restart is a proud achievement for the Rocky Mount team; however, it is only the first step toward full recovery for the plant,” the company stated Monday.

Pfizer is producing around 13 medicines on the restarted lines, prioritizing drugs based on their inventory and patient needs. Yet, the company acknowledged the effects of the tornado will likely impact drug supplies until at least the middle of next year.

The 1.4 million-square-foot facility in Nash County produced nearly 8% of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals, including neuromuscular blockers, anti-infectives and anesthesia.

“There are several medicines that are made here exclusively, that are not made otherwise in the Pfizer network,” company CEO Albert Bourla told reporters two days after the tornado.

On Monday, the New York-based firm said “full production” should be reached at the Rocky Mount site’s three manufacturing areas by the end of 2023, but that “some medicines might not be in full supply until next year.”

Pfizer defines “full supply” as enough inventory to serve past demand projections plus multiple weeks of reserves.

A tornado caused major damage to the Pfizer pharmaceutical plant near Rocky Mount, N.C. Wednesday afternoon, July 19, 2023.

Rocky Mount straddles Nash and Edgecombe counties, about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit on July 19 as an EF3, meaning it reached speeds of 150 mph.

Drone video from The News & Observer showed significant damage to the facility. The campus’s warehouse, which stores raw materials and finished medicines awaiting quality checks, was most impacted, the company said, but manufacturing lines were also compromised.

None of the roughly 2,250 employees who were working at the plant when the tornado touched down suffered injuries, company officials say.

Opened in 1968, the Pfizer site runs 24 hours a day and employs 3,200 people, making it among the region’s largest private employers. After the natural disaster, the company planned to shift drug production to its nine other U.S. manufacturing sites, which includes a 230-acre facility in Sanford.

Open Source

Do you enjoy Triangle tech news? Subscribe to Open Source, The News & Observer's weekly technology newsletter and look for it in your inbox every Friday morning. Sign up here.