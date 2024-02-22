Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $2.92 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from the price of $2.79 per gallon during the week of Feb. 12, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Rocky Mountain region has risen about 25 cents since January. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.67 on Jan. 22, 2024, and as high as $4.07 on Sep. 18, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Rocky Mountain region was 24% higher at $3.83 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.thespectrum.com.

The average gas price in the United States on the week of Feb. 12 was $3.27, making prices in the Rocky Mountain region about 10.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.19 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Rocky Mountain states includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Rocky Mountain region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here