Rocky Point man convicted of second-degree murder to serve at least 16 years in prison

A 68-year-old Rocky Point man was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday, April 29, 2022, in Pender County Superior Court.

A jury on Thursday found Daniel Lewis Willoughby Sr., 68, guilty in the May 3, 2020, murder of 40-year-old Carlene Brannon, according to a news release on Friday from District Attorney Ben David's office.

Brannon, who was romantically involved with Willoughby's adult son, was murdered on Willoughby's 67th birthday in Rocky Point.

According to the release, "Ms. Brannon was outside the residence arguing through a window with Willoughby’s son when Willoughby said, “I am going to take care of this" and walked onto the front porch with the firearm."

Brannon was struck by two of three pellets from the shotgun round, the release said. One pellet struck her heart and she died at the scene.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Willoughby to serve between 16 and 21 years in prison.

