Rocky Ridge man sentenced in domestic violence case

Feb. 22—A Rocky Ridge man was ordered on Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison for assaulting a woman.

Michael Anthony Simpson, 34, entered a guilty plea on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of violating a protective order.

Charging documents say he strangled and assaulted a woman multiple times, charging documents said.

Simpson was originally charged with six counts each of first- and second-degree assault, eight counts of violating a protective order and one count of false imprisonment, online court records show.

Simpson's attorney, Ashley Senner with the Frederick County Public Defender's Office, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

On Sept. 14, 2022, Frederick police responded to Woodspring Suites on Ballenger Center Drive for a report of domestic violence, charging documents say. The woman told police that a man, identified as Simpson, had strangled her that day and the day before.

The woman told police in charging documents that she feared Simpson was going to kill her.

In court on Tuesday, the woman told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt about her fear and the "long journey" of understanding the cycle of domestic violence and how it impacted her, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Solt sentenced Simpson to a combined 50 years in prison, suspending 40 years, the release said.

Simpson must also be on probation for five years after he is released.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel