Rocky Ridge sex offender pleads guilty to sexual exploiting minors

Aug. 29—A Rocky Ridge man pleaded guilty Friday to sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography, relating to two minor females, officials said.

Dennis James Harrison, 40, allegedly sexually exploited two females who were 10 to 12 years old at the time of the abuse, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland said.

Harrison was already a registered sex offender from a 2009 conviction of possession of child pornography related to sexual abuse of a minor.

From at least September 2020 through August 2021, Harrison allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl in various locations, the release said.

Harrison allegedly produced photos and videos of his abuse, and enticed the minor to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, the release said.

In 2018, Harrison allegedly used a hidden camera and mobile phone to produce images of another girl, who was 10 to 11 years old, in different states of nudity. The photos were taken in a bedroom and bathroom in Pennsylvania and a bathroom in Maryland without her knowledge, the release said.

In August 2021, authorities searched Harrison's residence and found a cellphone Harrison used to document his abuse of the 12-year-old, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They also found additional digital devices with files depicting sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers, the news release said.

More than 14,000 files of child pornography were found.

Harrison faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, and maximum sentence of 50 years, the release said. Upon his release, he will have to continue registering as a sex offender.

Harrison's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.

