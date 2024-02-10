Rocky star Carl Weathers’ cause of death revealed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Actor Carl Weathers, who is best known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, is reported to have died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

His death certificate on Friday revealed, for the first time, that it was the heart condition that led to the star passing at the age of 76 on February 1.

The Blast reported that he died in the early hours from the disease at his house in Venice, California.

Weathers also starred in television series The Mandalorian as well as films including Predator, Happy Gilmore and Toy Story 4.

He was married four times, divorcing his most recent spouse Jennifer Peterson in 2009.

Weathers is survived by two sons - both of whom were mothered by his first wife Mary Ann Castle.

Carl Weathers died on February 1 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” a family statement read the day after his death.

“He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.”

Weathers played American football before turning to acting and also directed productions towards the end of his career.

The family statement added: "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations.

“He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers played Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films and the character’s death in the fourth film is one of the anthology’s most memorable moments.

The actor fell out with Rocky star and director Sylvester Stallone in the mid 2000s over a row about use of archive footage in subsequent films - but the pair patched up their differences.

Weathers’ allowed archive footage in subsequent Creed films and Stallone was one of many to share tributes to his friend’s life.

"We lost a legend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping [sic] punching."

In a video, he added: “I'm just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success.

“Everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness but I didn't realise how great."

"I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him.”