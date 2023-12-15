Rocky Vista students bring Christmas cheer to families

TechCrunch

Playground Global, the storied early-stage venture capital firm, brought in $410 million in capital commitments for its Fund III to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies. The new fund gives Palo Alto–based Playground over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Before co-founder and general partner Peter Barrett became a venture capitalist, he started his career as an engineer (a video game engineer, to be exact).